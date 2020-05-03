About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identifying the forces that shape competition for economic exchanges

  • Analysing the sources of value in company offerings and how do segment markets in order to create value

  • Developing strategic options that are suitable, feasible, and acceptable

Skills you will gain

  • Competitor Analysis
  • Value Proposition
  • Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
  • Customer analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The importance of value for competitive strategy

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Know your Customers and Competitors

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Know your industry

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Know your competitive options

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization

Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage

