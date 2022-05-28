About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Professional Success Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving

Skills you will gain

  • Decision-Making
  • Business Communication
  • Business Presentations
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Module 1 - Business Strategy I

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 79 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 - Business Strategy II

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Module 3 - Marketing and Managing Innovation

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 180 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 - Accounting Fundamentals and Performance Measurement

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Professional Success Skills Specialization

Professional Success Skills

