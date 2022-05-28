In this course, you will learn how to communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving. The professional business skills related to business concepts and language gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving
- Decision-Making
- Business Communication
- Business Presentations
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction & Module 1 - Business Strategy I
This module starts with a course introduction, then you will learn about mission, vision and values and their role in overall strategy landscape. You will learn about the VARS framework for analyzing business models and SWOT framework for understanding the fit and coherence of business strategy.
Module 2 - Business Strategy II
This module brings together the internal and external aspects of strategic analysis to formulate an overall strategy for the firm. You will learn about the two main “generic strategies” that businesses can pursue, which can be complemented by broad or narrow scope to yield four key types of strategic positioning. You will also learn about “dual” strategies and why and how a firm's strategy must be adapted to strategically renew its positioning.
Module 3 - Marketing and Managing Innovation
In this module, you will learn to define "marketing." You will explore consumer needs and see how marketing plays a role in value creation through researching and satisfying of these customer needs. You will also learn about the different stages of the product life cycle.
Module 4 - Accounting Fundamentals and Performance Measurement
In this module, you will learn about the fundamentals of accounting. First, you will explore key aspects of financial accounting, including the different perspectives that can be adopted about the financial position and performance of the organization via the firm's financial statements. Then, you will consider a non-financial perspective of the firm's position and performance via non-financial performance measures.
About the Professional Success Skills Specialization
To become job-ready, you need to develop technical knowledge and skills. Those skills can help you get through that first door. But then what? Completing this professional certificate will help you learn and develop skills that can lead to success working in any organization! Skills that not only help you succeed in that first job, but also ensure that first job is the start of a long, successful career.
