Course 1 of 4 in the
Business English Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Language
  • Writing
  • Management
  • Communication
  • Emailing
  • Meeting
Course 1 of 4 in the
Business English Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Staffing and Hiring Decisions

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Meeting Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Leading and Teaming

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Planning, Organizing, and Delegating

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

