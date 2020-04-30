Are you a business executive or a manager who uses English in your career? Then you know that good business communication in English requires focus, vocabulary, and specific linguistic structures. In this course, you will follow along a recently promoted manager as she builds and leads her team to success. Together, you will practice the language and styles of communication needed in English for
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Staffing and Hiring Decisions
In this module, you’ll follow Elizabeth through the process of building her team. You’ll look at the way she communicates depending on the situation. From this observation, you’ll be better equipped to make requests using direct and indirect approaches. by analyzing her interactions with her team, her language choices, and the communication patterns she follows. Through the discussion boards and peer reviewed assignment you will synthesize your new skills in real life conversations and activities.
Meeting Management
Effective business meetings require planning, leadership, and language skills and without these skills, meetings can be unproductive or even boring. Although this module covers topics related to meeting management, it’s definitely not boring because we we have Elizabeth and her team to guide us through the learning process. In this module, you’ll watch and learn from Elizabeth and her team. After completing Meeting Management, you’ll be able to plan and facilitate an effective meeting; summarize key points of an agenda item; and begin to develop strategies to help you to be better understood.
Leading and Teaming
Interrupt with confidence, ask for clarification and get the answer you want; hold the floor and keep it: these are some of the skills you’ll learn and apply in Leading and Teaming.
Planning, Organizing, and Delegating
Keeping the business or project running as projected requires planning. This requires information to be organized in convenient packages, like status reports and emails. Planning, Organizing, and Delegating focuses on the language of both. After completing this module, you’ll be able to use concise language to summarize key pieces of information into smaller packages.
Core ideas presented in simple way. Essential to know for not native speakers. Material easy to follow. Good examples. Enjoyed additional readings and videos.
Thanks for this course. I really learned a lot from it, and I am going to apply every strategy in my work life to be more productive.
I am very excited that i joined this course and learned and updated my knowledge in management and leadership. Thanks to everybody who have created this program.
A course that focuses on the day to day email and conversation techniques in the corporate world, will help many freshers and established corporates.
This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
