Do you work in finance or interact with finance professionals? Is it necessary to speak, write or understand English in your career? Follow the authentic characters in this course as they work through common business situations in finance and economics. Learn from your successes and failure, and think critically about your own communication options. After taking this course, you will be able to read and create efficient e-mails, reports, and impactful presentations with words and phrases commonly used in finance and economics. Communicate clearly under pressure utilizing recently learned strategies, and obtain immediate feedback about the efficiency of your business communication skills in English from other finance professionals around the world! Gain the English communication skills that you desire and that global managers expect.
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Budgeting
While in the budgeting process, Catherine asks managers to keep their expenses flat. Jake, however, ignores this request believing he can increase sales by spending more on promotions. How do you think Catherine handles this situation? In this week, you’ll watch Catherine and Jake talk about his budget. You’ll observe how she uses questions to help Jake think of ways to meet both of their needs. After completing this week, you’ll be able to form questions that lead to open and honest conversations and produce positive results.
Forecasting
You’ve collected the data, done the analysis, made the forecasts. Now, you must be able to clearly explain your conclusions. After completing this week, you’ll be more prepared for this difficult task. You’ll practice useful language for describing the whole story represented in your charts and graphs and use strategies for staying calm and avoiding defensiveness when challenged. With Catherine as a model in The Challenge, you’ll be off to a good start.
Purchasing
Approving a large expenditure means many hours of giving and taking, of persuading and conceding. This can be a painful process, but it doesn’t need to be. Follow a process that will take the pain away. Learn the language and the process for successfully negotiating solutions where everyone is happy. After completing this week, you’ll be able to follow a process and use the language for negotiating win-win solutions. You’ll also be able to recognize tricky ethical situations where your integrity can shine.
Auditing
“What documentation do you need?” “I’m sorry, but I don’t have time.” These statements are commonly heard while preparing for an audit. Do you have to have super powers to get everyone to just do what you ask? Although you may not have super powers, you definitely have the power to lead others. After completing this week, you’ll be able to recognize 5 types of power, influence positive interactions, and find words that carry the tone of your intended meaning.
First of all, I want to thank you all. I think this course really improved my English. I gained new knowledge. Therefore, I express my deep gratitude to my teacher
Great course. I learned a lot about how to communicate effectively with my coworkers and boss, and of course, I learned how to use English in a business situation.
Wonderful course, i'm delighted to have enrolled to this valuable course and the faculty members make it easy to understand irrespective of the learner's background.
I'm very grateful for complete this course and I learn so much which I will implement at my work place.
This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
