Profile

Wanda Huber

International Educator

Bio

Wanda Huber started her career in business management. For 10 years she applied these skills to education, managing a school-to-careers transition program. With a Master’s in English and a First TEFL Certificate, she has been teaching in Intensive English programs for the last 6+ years. She serves on the AZTESOL Board, co-edits the AZTESOL News, and presents locally and internationally on topics designed to build better student/teacher relationships. Wanda has a love for the Spanish language, so working on the English for Management and Leadership coursework has been a delight as it joins her professional and educational experiences with her passion for language learning.

Courses

Inglés Empresarial: Gestión y Liderazgo

Business English: Final Project

Business English: Marketing and Sales

Business English: Finance and Economics

Business English: Management and Leadership

Inglés Empresarial: Finanzas y Economía

商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics

Inglés Empresarial: Proyecto Final

Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas

商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales

总计划案 Final Project

商务英语课程:管理与领导力英语 Management & Leadership

