Wanda Huber started her career in business management. For 10 years she applied these skills to education, managing a school-to-careers transition program. With a Master’s in English and a First TEFL Certificate, she has been teaching in Intensive English programs for the last 6+ years. She serves on the AZTESOL Board, co-edits the AZTESOL News, and presents locally and internationally on topics designed to build better student/teacher relationships. Wanda has a love for the Spanish language, so working on the English for Management and Leadership coursework has been a delight as it joins her professional and educational experiences with her passion for language learning.