Course 1 of 4 in the
Inglés Empresarial Specialization
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Meeting
  • Writing
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Spanish

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Decisiones para dotación y contratación de personal / Staffing and Hiring Decisions

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Gestión de reuniones / Meeting Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Liderazgo y trabajo en equipo / Leading and Teaming

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Planificar, organizar, y delegar / Planning, Organizing, and Delegating

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

Placeholder