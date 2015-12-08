Are you a business executive or a manager who uses English in your career? Then you know that good business communication in English requires focus, vocabulary, and specific linguistic structures. In this course, you will follow along a recently promoted manager as she builds and leads her team to success. Together, you will practice the language and styles of communication needed in English for:
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Decisiones para dotación y contratación de personal / Staffing and Hiring Decisions
En este módulo, seguiremos a Elizabeth en el proceso de armar su propio equipo. Veremos la manera como ella se comunica con su equipo y colegas dependiendo de cada situación. Esto le ayudará a prepararse para hacer solicitudes de forma directa o indirecta. Usted podrá usar como ejemplo, la forma que en que ella aplica modelos de comunicación con su equipo, y como usa el idioma. Por medio de la interacción con sus compañeros, podrá sintetizar sus nuevas habilidades en conversaciones y actividades en la vida real....In this module, you’ll follow Elizabeth through the process of building her team. You’ll look at the way she communicates depending on the situation. From this observation, you’ll be better equipped to make requests using direct and indirect approaches. by analyzing her interactions with her team, her language choices, and the communication patterns she follows. Through the discussion boards and peer reviewed assignment you will synthesize your new skills in real life conversations and activities.
Gestión de reuniones / Meeting Management
Reuniones eficaces de negocio requieren la planificación, liderazgo, y habilidades comunicacionales. Sin estas habilidades, las reuniones pueden ser improductivas o peor aún, aburridas. Observando a Elizabeth y su equipo, usted será capaz de planificar y facilitar una reunión eficaz. Ademas, usted podrá crear una agenda efectiva con los puntos claves para una reunión....Effective business meetings require planning, leadership, and language skills and without these skills, meetings can be unproductive or even boring. Although this module covers topics related to meeting management, it’s definitely not boring because we we have Elizabeth and her team to guide us through the learning process. In this module, you’ll watch and learn from Elizabeth and her team. After completing Meeting Management, you’ll be able to plan and facilitate an effective meeting; summarize key points of an agenda item; and begin to develop strategies to help you to be better understood.
Liderazgo y trabajo en equipo / Leading and Teaming
Interrumpir con confianza, pedir clarificación, y conseguir la respuesta que se quiere, serán algunas habilidades que usted aprenderá y aplicara en este modulo. ..Interrupt with confidence, ask for clarification and get the answer you want; hold the floor and keep it: these are some of the skills you’ll learn and apply in Leading and Teaming.
Planificar, organizar, y delegar / Planning, Organizing, and Delegating
El cuidado del negocio o el proyecto que se quiere controlar, requiere planificación. Esto requiere que la información sea organizada de manera conveniente con informes periódicos de estado de resultados. Después de completar este módulo, usted será capaz de usar el lenguaje adecuado en correos electrónicos comunicandose efectivamente....Keeping the business or project running as projected requires planning. This requires information to be organized in convenient packages, like status reports and emails. Planning, Organizing, and Delegating focuses on the language of both. After completing this module, you’ll be able to use concise language to summarize key pieces of information into smaller packages.
Me encanto, todo, la forma de enseñanza, los videos, las evaluaciones y la metodología es muy acertiva, en general es un curso muy completo y que provee herramientas muy útiles.
English for Leadership and Management was a very interesting and complete course, explained by three excellent professionals in a very understanding language. I recommend a 100% this course.
I recommend it, fantastic course. You´ll need certain level of business experience and english to get the most out of it. It opened my horizons and provide me with needed skills!
El curso es sencillamente excelente. Descubrí nuevas habilidades y herramientas que me permitirán mejorar mi comunicación con las áreas de importaciones de otros paises. Muchas gracias.
Este Programa Especializado sirve como una introducción al inglés empresarial, donde usted aprenderá a comunicarse sobre los temas como la gestión, las finanzas y el mercadeo. También aprenderá a escribir propuestas, resúmenes ejecutivos, y material publicitario, así como también aprenderá las estructuras del lenguaje necesarias para dirigir una reunión, realizar ventas, y negociar otras transacciones empresariales. En el proyecto final usted aplicará estas habilidades para comunicar el lanzamiento de un producto nuevo en inglés, asegurando que los ejecutivos empresariales tengan una variedad de herramientas lingüísticas con aplicaciones prácticas en escenarios de negocios en una variedad de áreas funcionales.
