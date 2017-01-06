JB
Aug 11, 2020
Es muy bueno el curso, pero no es lo que busco en aprender del Idioma, me gustaría aprender a hablarlo, no aprender cosas relacionadas con negocios, pedagogía, etc. Es por esto que dejaré de hacerlo
VP
Aug 12, 2020
Un gran curso. Está diseñado para ir aprendiendo gradualmente, aplicando continuamente el conocimiento adquirido y su método de evaluación es atingente a lo enseñado. Recomendado totalmente.
By Víctor M R A•
Jan 6, 2017
Excelente! totalmente recomendable, ideal para aprender y reformar conocimientos sobre Gestión y Liderazgo, aplicado a lo que realizamos día a día en nuestros trabajos.
By Carlos B•
Jul 27, 2020
Muy buen curso, bien detallado y fácil de entender. Lo recomiendo a toda persona que esta en busca de aprender o afianzar su comunicación y habilidades para manejo de personal y liderazgo.
By Víctor M C P•
Aug 13, 2020
By Diana C C B•
Sep 7, 2020
English for Leadership and Management was a very interesting and complete course, explained by three excellent professionals in a very understanding language. I recommend a 100% this course.
By Edgardo A F R•
Jun 24, 2019
Excelente curso de inglés empresarial !!! Muy buen contenido y temas desarrollados con mucho contenido importante y que se utiliza en la vida cotidiana. Agradezco a los maestros y maestras que se tomaron el tiempo en brindarnos esta capacitación. Muchas gracias !!!
By LUIS A T Q•
Jul 21, 2020
El curso es sencillamente excelente. Descubrí nuevas habilidades y herramientas que me permitirán mejorar mi comunicación con las áreas de importaciones de otros paises. Muchas gracias.
By EMERSON D P C•
Jul 22, 2020
Sinceramente, es la primera vez que hago un curso online de este tipo. De verdad que me quedo muy felíz con lo aprendido. Enseñaron cosas que realmente al verlas son "básicas" pero no es así, hay que tener este tipo de cursos para aprender de esas cosas que te dan un pequeño plus en la vida.
This is the first time I do a course like this, I really enjoyed the course with a lot of key words, topics, new words, and so on. They tought basics things, but we think that they are basics because we can't see them in our real life. This demonstrate that everyone need a course like this for being prepared to manage a company or to be the leader. Thank you very much. I'll be back!
By Carlos M R C•
Oct 15, 2016
Excellent course. I loved it, and enjoyed it a lot. Thanks for the facilitators and actors, you made it great.
I liked the strategies given during the course, the interactive questions during the videos. The bonus material is very useful.
I would just recommend to make the peer assignment pondered and obligatory to motivate participants to conclude them, and participate in them. Or design some strategies for this.
By ALICIA B B•
Jul 11, 2020
this is my first course in a long time and worth the endeavors
It makes me realize that I have a lot to learn and also I´ve achieve a good level to go back to work
I hope Coursera helps me to find a new job and contribute to a company being part of a team.
I´m anxious to find a new job hopefully soon
By JAVIERA A F B•
Aug 12, 2020
By María L R•
Mar 22, 2016
Excelente curso! fácil de entender y con herramientas útiles tanto para el desenvolvimiento dentro de una empresa,como para el trato con las personas en general
By JOSÉ A P P•
Feb 11, 2020
En el desarrollo del curso se aprende técnicas de como de cual debe ser el comportamiento del líder, como el manejo del equipo de trabajo, también recalca sobre los valores " honestidad, respeto, compromiso, y lealtad.
quedan temas como el saber cuando delegar que es muy importante para la consecución de los objetivos por parte del líder
muchas gracias al euipo Wanda, Andrea , Jenny, a la ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
By Juan J A•
Nov 18, 2015
Solo he visto hasta ahora 2 unidades de la primera parte de este curso y me parece excelente ya que te muestra mediante videos situaciones reales que pasan en el mundo laboral.
By Eduardo S A•
Jul 8, 2020
That's it's great for improve my communication with others, nevertheless, I need finish this course and practice more the language English... Is great lenguaje.
Thanks,
Eduardo
By Deborah T•
Jan 27, 2016
I love it, the three teachers are amazing, i had so much education about how to be in the business envoriment i am really grateful for this learning oportunity
By Nadcieli E T•
Nov 19, 2021
Estimados todos,
Agradezco infinitamente por haberme permitido realizar este curso, ha sido de gran ayuda para mejorar mi vocabulario en Ingles y con los conocimientos adquiridos podre aplicarlos en la compañía donde deseo trabajar, logrando así exceder las expectativas no solo de mis jefes, también será posible compartirlos con mis compañeros de trabajo y eso me llena de mucha satisfacción.
Agradezco a los instructores por su profesionalismo y la manera tan clara y amena de explicar los temas, ha sido muy agradable escuchar la clase con tanto entusiasmo y dedicación.
Puedo decir que en general el curso esta muy completo, es impartido de una manera muy profesional, todos los temas son de gran ayuda y pueden aplicarse en la vida real para desarrollarse en el área laboral incluso en la vida diaria.
Gracias infinitas!!
Nadcieli Escamilla Tapia
By Ricardo M•
Apr 9, 2018
It is a great course. It gives you the necessary tools to manage meetings in an enterprise or institutions that require having contact with people who speak English. It tells you how to develop a meeting, to control it and how to perform a good closure.
Es un buen curso que te da algunas bases para poder llevar a cabo reuniones en alguna empresa o en instituciones que requieren tener contacto con personas que hablan inglés. Te dice cómo desarrollar la reunión, cómo controlarla y hacer el cierre de las mismas.
Considero que podrían utilizar más cuestiones de lenguaje, no tanto de cómo estructurar una oración, sino emplear cierto vocabulario más técnico o referente a negocios.
By David Y J B•
Sep 11, 2020
Amazing! This course let me the opportunity to learn about key words per module, correct way to use "Direct" or "Indirect" Approaches (writing emails, making request), effective Meeting Practice (best practices, tools, approaches), hold the floor in a meeting (strategies), Planning, Organizing and Delegating, writing effective emails, difference between "Coaching" and "Mentoring", effective Teaming.
Each module had a good structure to understaing. I fully recomend this course.
By SILVIA V S C•
Jan 13, 2021
Este excelente curso está dirigido a quien desee actualizar o pulir sus habilidades empresariales en Gestión y Liderazgo, mediante pequeñas simulaciones usted aprenderá una gran cantidad de vocabulario, términos, cultura general, redacción, etc.; definitivamente si su nivel es intermedio este curso se lleva muy bien, realice todas sus actividades para aprovechar el curso... Mil gracias a las instructoras y a Coursera.
By Iuliia C•
Aug 23, 2020
I advise this course to everybody who wants to improve their Business English. The course has a lot of great tips about e-mail writing, direct/indirect approaches, coaching, etc. that you can use in your life and at work. Moreover, the teachers are just fascinating and charming! In addition, I must stand out a very useful information about our body language.
Please, work through this course and you won't regret!
By Vanessa D S O•
Jul 25, 2020
At first I thought that the course would only teach knowledge of language and technical words to develop in the work environment but then I was surprise that I learned much more than english, the course provides tools necessary to develop in any job like how to write an concise and concrete email, how to organize a meeting or how to be more polite and a lot of things that help us to be a better proffesional.
By Juan J L C•
Jan 26, 2022
First of all, thank you so much to all the Team that made possible this course, you're Amazing girls. Second, the content of the course is really important for the actually Companies, this is trhuly near to the reality, thank you for the content. Finally, this course definitely given me a powerful tools for my professional and personal life, I hope to take more courses like this, Thanks for ALL
By ivon R•
Oct 27, 2020
Le doy 5 estrellas nuevamente por que en el primer curso que hice de ingles empresarial:marketing y ventas tuve una experiencia de aprendizaje muy grata al igual que esta vez;el contenido es muy fácil de comprender,te da muchos ejemplos ,proporciona vídeos y trabajos opcionales para poner a prueba tus conocimientos lo que me parece fascinante.
By Diomedes Q•
Oct 4, 2020
A really good course, especially for non-native speakers. The contents are well structured and broken down into learning experiences. The class materials are good and articles are up to date with business trends. I will definitely recommend this course for other non-native speakers who are managers or leaders in different industries.
By ALDO E A W•
Jul 21, 2020
Excellent course, I think it has helped me overcome the difficulties that as an administrator had to send emails, conduct meetings. I learned that being a coach or mentor is important when giving advice to collaborators. Thank you very much for the opportunity to participate in this wonderful course.
Thanks a lot!!!!!!!