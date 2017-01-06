Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inglés Empresarial: Gestión y Liderazgo by Arizona State University

4.8
stars
1,585 ratings
615 reviews

Are you a business executive or a manager who uses English in your career? Then you know that good business communication in English requires focus, vocabulary, and specific linguistic structures. In this course, you will follow along a recently promoted manager as she builds and leads her team to success. Together, you will practice the language and styles of communication needed in English for: • Recruiting and training a professional team to work together with integrity and respect • Managing and participating in well-organized meetings • Making telephone conferences more efficient • Writing professional emails that are easy to read The activities in this course will give you the opportunity to share your experience and receive immediate feedback from other business professionals around the world. ¿Es usted un ejecutivo de negocios o gerente que utiliza inglés en su profesión? Entonces Ud. sabe que la buena comunicación empresarial en inglés exige los enfoques, el vocabulario y las estructuras lingüísticas específicas. En este curso, Ud. seguirá, a lo largo con un gerente recién promovido, como ella construye y conduce a su equipo hacia el éxito. Juntos, ustedes practicarán el lenguaje y los estilos de comunicación en inglés necesarios para: · Reclutar y el entrenar a un equipo profesional a trabajar juntos con integridad y respeto · Manejar y participar en las reuniones bien organizadas · Hacer que las conferencias telefónicas sean más eficaz · Escribir correos electrónicos profesionales que sean fáciles de leer Las actividades en este curso le dan la oportunidad de compartir su experiencia y recibir retroalimentación inmediata de otros profesionales empresariales en todo el mundo....

JB

Aug 11, 2020

Es muy bueno el curso, pero no es lo que busco en aprender del Idioma, me gustaría aprender a hablarlo, no aprender cosas relacionadas con negocios, pedagogía, etc. Es por esto que dejaré de hacerlo

VP

Aug 12, 2020

Un gran curso. Está diseñado para ir aprendiendo gradualmente, aplicando continuamente el conocimiento adquirido y su método de evaluación es atingente a lo enseñado. Recomendado totalmente.

By Víctor M R A

Jan 6, 2017

Excelente! totalmente recomendable, ideal para aprender y reformar conocimientos sobre Gestión y Liderazgo, aplicado a lo que realizamos día a día en nuestros trabajos.

By Carlos B

Jul 27, 2020

Muy buen curso, bien detallado y fácil de entender. Lo recomiendo a toda persona que esta en busca de aprender o afianzar su comunicación y habilidades para manejo de personal y liderazgo.

By Víctor M C P

Aug 13, 2020

By Diana C C B

Sep 7, 2020

English for Leadership and Management was a very interesting and complete course, explained by three excellent professionals in a very understanding language. I recommend a 100% this course.

By Edgardo A F R

Jun 24, 2019

Excelente curso de inglés empresarial !!! Muy buen contenido y temas desarrollados con mucho contenido importante y que se utiliza en la vida cotidiana. Agradezco a los maestros y maestras que se tomaron el tiempo en brindarnos esta capacitación. Muchas gracias !!!

By LUIS A T Q

Jul 21, 2020

El curso es sencillamente excelente. Descubrí nuevas habilidades y herramientas que me permitirán mejorar mi comunicación con las áreas de importaciones de otros paises. Muchas gracias.

By EMERSON D P C

Jul 22, 2020

Sinceramente, es la primera vez que hago un curso online de este tipo. De verdad que me quedo muy felíz con lo aprendido. Enseñaron cosas que realmente al verlas son "básicas" pero no es así, hay que tener este tipo de cursos para aprender de esas cosas que te dan un pequeño plus en la vida.

This is the first time I do a course like this, I really enjoyed the course with a lot of key words, topics, new words, and so on. They tought basics things, but we think that they are basics because we can't see them in our real life. This demonstrate that everyone need a course like this for being prepared to manage a company or to be the leader. Thank you very much. I'll be back!

By Carlos M R C

Oct 15, 2016

Excellent course. I loved it, and enjoyed it a lot. Thanks for the facilitators and actors, you made it great.

I liked the strategies given during the course, the interactive questions during the videos. The bonus material is very useful.

I would just recommend to make the peer assignment pondered and obligatory to motivate participants to conclude them, and participate in them. Or design some strategies for this.

By ALICIA B B

Jul 11, 2020

this is my first course in a long time and worth the endeavors

It makes me realize that I have a lot to learn and also I´ve achieve a good level to go back to work

I hope Coursera helps me to find a new job and contribute to a company being part of a team.

I´m anxious to find a new job hopefully soon

By JAVIERA A F B

Aug 12, 2020

By María L R

Mar 22, 2016

Excelente curso! fácil de entender y con herramientas útiles tanto para el desenvolvimiento dentro de una empresa,como para el trato con las personas en general

By JOSÉ A P P

Feb 11, 2020

En el desarrollo del curso se aprende técnicas de como de cual debe ser el comportamiento del líder, como el manejo del equipo de trabajo, también recalca sobre los valores " honestidad, respeto, compromiso, y lealtad.

quedan temas como el saber cuando delegar que es muy importante para la consecución de los objetivos por parte del líder

muchas gracias al euipo Wanda, Andrea , Jenny, a la ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

By Juan J A

Nov 18, 2015

Solo he visto hasta ahora 2 unidades de la primera parte de este curso y me parece excelente ya que te muestra mediante videos situaciones reales que pasan en el mundo laboral.

By Eduardo S A

Jul 8, 2020

That's it's great for improve my communication with others, nevertheless, I need finish this course and practice more the language English... Is great lenguaje.

Thanks,

Eduardo

By Deborah T

Jan 27, 2016

I love it, the three teachers are amazing, i had so much education about how to be in the business envoriment i am really grateful for this learning oportunity

By Nadcieli E T

Nov 19, 2021

Estimados todos,

Agradezco infinitamente por haberme permitido realizar este curso, ha sido de gran ayuda para mejorar mi vocabulario en Ingles y con los conocimientos adquiridos podre aplicarlos en la compañía donde deseo trabajar, logrando así exceder las expectativas no solo de mis jefes, también será posible compartirlos con mis compañeros de trabajo y eso me llena de mucha satisfacción.

Agradezco a los instructores por su profesionalismo y la manera tan clara y amena de explicar los temas, ha sido muy agradable escuchar la clase con tanto entusiasmo y dedicación.

Puedo decir que en general el curso esta muy completo, es impartido de una manera muy profesional, todos los temas son de gran ayuda y pueden aplicarse en la vida real para desarrollarse en el área laboral incluso en la vida diaria.

Gracias infinitas!!

Nadcieli Escamilla Tapia

By Ricardo M

Apr 9, 2018

It is a great course. It gives you the necessary tools to manage meetings in an enterprise or institutions that require having contact with people who speak English. It tells you how to develop a meeting, to control it and how to perform a good closure.

Es un buen curso que te da algunas bases para poder llevar a cabo reuniones en alguna empresa o en instituciones que requieren tener contacto con personas que hablan inglés. Te dice cómo desarrollar la reunión, cómo controlarla y hacer el cierre de las mismas.

Considero que podrían utilizar más cuestiones de lenguaje, no tanto de cómo estructurar una oración, sino emplear cierto vocabulario más técnico o referente a negocios.

By David Y J B

Sep 11, 2020

Amazing! This course let me the opportunity to learn about key words per module, correct way to use "Direct" or "Indirect" Approaches (writing emails, making request), effective Meeting Practice (best practices, tools, approaches), hold the floor in a meeting (strategies), Planning, Organizing and Delegating, writing effective emails, difference between "Coaching" and "Mentoring", effective Teaming.

Each module had a good structure to understaing. I fully recomend this course.

By SILVIA V S C

Jan 13, 2021

Este excelente curso está dirigido a quien desee actualizar o pulir sus habilidades empresariales en Gestión y Liderazgo, mediante pequeñas simulaciones usted aprenderá una gran cantidad de vocabulario, términos, cultura general, redacción, etc.; definitivamente si su nivel es intermedio este curso se lleva muy bien, realice todas sus actividades para aprovechar el curso... Mil gracias a las instructoras y a Coursera.

By Iuliia C

Aug 23, 2020

I advise this course to everybody who wants to improve their Business English. The course has a lot of great tips about e-mail writing, direct/indirect approaches, coaching, etc. that you can use in your life and at work. Moreover, the teachers are just fascinating and charming! In addition, I must stand out a very useful information about our body language.

Please, work through this course and you won't regret!

By Vanessa D S O

Jul 25, 2020

At first I thought that the course would only teach knowledge of language and technical words to develop in the work environment but then I was surprise that I learned much more than english, the course provides tools necessary to develop in any job like how to write an concise and concrete email, how to organize a meeting or how to be more polite and a lot of things that help us to be a better proffesional.

By Juan J L C

Jan 26, 2022

First of all, thank you so much to all the Team that made possible this course, you're Amazing girls. Second, the content of the course is really important for the actually Companies, this is trhuly near to the reality, thank you for the content. Finally, this course definitely given me a powerful tools for my professional and personal life, I hope to take more courses like this, Thanks for ALL

By ivon R

Oct 27, 2020

Le doy 5 estrellas nuevamente por que en el primer curso que hice de ingles empresarial:marketing y ventas tuve una experiencia de aprendizaje muy grata al igual que esta vez;el contenido es muy fácil de comprender,te da muchos ejemplos ,proporciona vídeos y trabajos opcionales para poner a prueba tus conocimientos lo que me parece fascinante.

By Diomedes Q

Oct 4, 2020

A really good course, especially for non-native speakers. The contents are well structured and broken down into learning experiences. The class materials are good and articles are up to date with business trends. I will definitely recommend this course for other non-native speakers who are managers or leaders in different industries.

By ALDO E A W

Jul 21, 2020

Excellent course, I think it has helped me overcome the difficulties that as an administrator had to send emails, conduct meetings. I learned that being a coach or mentor is important when giving advice to collaborators. Thank you very much for the opportunity to participate in this wonderful course.

Thanks a lot!!!!!!!

