Profile

Jenny Young

International Educator

    Bio

    Jenny Young has taught English Language Learners for thirteen years. Her students have come from over 35 different countries, have ranged from ages 12-83, spoken 24 languages and been very basic to advanced speakers. She received a degree in English Education from Brigham Young University followed by a M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instructional Design from Grand Canyon University. Before teaching English in Taiwan, Jenny studied both Mandarin Chinese and Spanish. She currently teaches online in a Pathways program where her students are from Ghana, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, Chile, and Russia.

    Courses

    Inglés Empresarial: Gestión y Liderazgo

    Business English: Final Project

    Business English: Marketing and Sales

    Business English: Finance and Economics

    Business English: Management and Leadership

    Inglés Empresarial: Finanzas y Economía

    商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics

    Inglés Empresarial: Proyecto Final

    Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas

    商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales

    总计划案 Final Project

    商务英语课程:管理与领导力英语 Management & Leadership

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder