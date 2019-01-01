Jenny Young has taught English Language Learners for thirteen years. Her students have come from over 35 different countries, have ranged from ages 12-83, spoken 24 languages and been very basic to advanced speakers. She received a degree in English Education from Brigham Young University followed by a M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instructional Design from Grand Canyon University. Before teaching English in Taiwan, Jenny studied both Mandarin Chinese and Spanish. She currently teaches online in a Pathways program where her students are from Ghana, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala, Chile, and Russia.