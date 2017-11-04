A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include:
This course is part of the Inglés Empresarial Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 CEO, CFO, and CMO
All Executives Produce Same Deliverables in Week 1
Week 2 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
Week 3 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
Week 4 CEO / CFO / CMO Deliverables
CEO Track, CFO Track, CMO Track Lessons and Assignments
Reviews
- 5 stars70.96%
- 4 stars19.35%
- 3 stars3.22%
- 1 star6.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INGLÉS EMPRESARIAL: PROYECTO FINAL
I have learned a lot, the only thing I would say is that if you realy want to do it correctly and try to get as much as possible from the Course, you have to spend much more time working on it!!!
This project made me apply all the knowledge of the previous courses, It was a great experience. Thank you teachers!
Very complete content , dinamic and useful since the first class! Congrats!
About the Inglés Empresarial Specialization
Este Programa Especializado sirve como una introducción al inglés empresarial, donde usted aprenderá a comunicarse sobre los temas como la gestión, las finanzas y el mercadeo. También aprenderá a escribir propuestas, resúmenes ejecutivos, y material publicitario, así como también aprenderá las estructuras del lenguaje necesarias para dirigir una reunión, realizar ventas, y negociar otras transacciones empresariales. En el proyecto final usted aplicará estas habilidades para comunicar el lanzamiento de un producto nuevo en inglés, asegurando que los ejecutivos empresariales tengan una variedad de herramientas lingüísticas con aplicaciones prácticas en escenarios de negocios en una variedad de áreas funcionales.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.