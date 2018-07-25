Chevron Left
A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include: · A project status report · A copy of the marketing campaign · A basic budget analysis for the project · A short presentation for upper management with details on the project’s status This project will give you the opportunity to apply your English skills learned in the courses to develop a useful document for your current job or a document that you could use as an example to demonstrate your new abilities and skills. Una necesidad común entre los profesionales de negocios quienes son nuevos a un ambiente de trabajo internacional es la habilidad de crear un plan de acción para lanzar un producto nuevo. En esta tarea, uno tiene que comunicarse a través de varios departamentos diferentes dentro de una compañía incluyendo el área de mercadeo y finanzas. En este proyecto final usted creará un plan de acción para lanzar un producto nuevo. Este plan de acción incluirá: · un reporte de avance de/del proyecto · una copia de la campaña de marketing · un análisis de presupuesto básico para el proyecto · una presentación corta para la gerencia general con detalles del estado del proyecto Este proyecto le dará la oportunidad de aplicar sus habilidades en inglés aprendidas en los cursos para desarrollar un documento útil en su trabajo actual o un documento que puede usar de ejemplo para demostrar sus nuevas habilidades y capacidades....

LM

Jun 9, 2016

This project made me apply all the knowledge of the previous courses, It was a great experience. Thank you teachers!

R

Nov 4, 2017

Very complete content , dinamic and useful since the first class! Congrats!

By maria h

Jul 25, 2018

The course is super. It is very well structured and presented in a functional and easy form that allows understand the language and the business matter. we are being guiding to launch a product or service by hand. By the language is fantastic because we receive a huge and proper business vocabulary as well as English language without translation. Another point is that each instructor has a different accent, speed and way to talk . This is good because we have the opportunity to adapt our ears and be able to understand a little more. Now, the instructors are fantastic . Each of one of them do their Best. I want to thank you for the effort you do helping us. I also thank to my peers.. they gave their time to read all my work and their opinion about it. And finally there is something I missed and was the comments about our work. I think it is necessary to have an input from who has designed, structured and given the course. Many thanks again. Maria

By R Q

Nov 5, 2017

By SILVIA V S C

Jun 25, 2021

Excelente curso, no vas aprender gramática, aprenderás como realizar presentaciones, pulir tu técnica de presentar informes, el contenido de gráficos, como realizar un discurso de ventas, hablar en público... muy completo... una cantidad de consejos y vocabulario en inglés fabulosa, MUY RECOMENDABLE

By Juan C G G

Oct 11, 2020

Many thanks to Andrea, Wanda and Jenny, and all my classmates in the course. I recommend it 100% because it challenges you to learn more, the videos are highly explanatory and the complementary material is excellent. I encourage you all to take this specialization in business English.

By Guillermo O F

Dec 31, 2020

Excellent for improving your communication skills. Very useful for anyone working in a company that requires English.

By Leidy V V M

Jun 10, 2016

By Ciro G M E A

Feb 8, 2022

para financiar mis proyectos

By EDUARDO J B S

Aug 7, 2020

I learned a lot. Thanks.

By Manuel A

Aug 10, 2017

excellent course

By Maria N R

Sep 5, 2016

great course!

By Diego A P G

May 23, 2017

Excelente

By Raquel L L

Feb 20, 2017

I have learned a lot, the only thing I would say is that if you realy want to do it correctly and try to get as much as possible from the Course, you have to spend much more time working on it!!!

By Elizabeth N C

Jun 17, 2021

good

By Miguel Á V S

Aug 15, 2016

I do not see review by teachers.

I had biggest expectatives. Very disappointed.

Some reviewers don't see beyond the format.

The system has glitches. Still appear messages that were reviewed and sent.

