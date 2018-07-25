LM
Jun 9, 2016
This project made me apply all the knowledge of the previous courses, It was a great experience. Thank you teachers!
R
Nov 4, 2017
Very complete content , dinamic and useful since the first class! Congrats!
By maria h•
Jul 25, 2018
The course is super. It is very well structured and presented in a functional and easy form that allows understand the language and the business matter. we are being guiding to launch a product or service by hand. By the language is fantastic because we receive a huge and proper business vocabulary as well as English language without translation. Another point is that each instructor has a different accent, speed and way to talk . This is good because we have the opportunity to adapt our ears and be able to understand a little more. Now, the instructors are fantastic . Each of one of them do their Best. I want to thank you for the effort you do helping us. I also thank to my peers.. they gave their time to read all my work and their opinion about it. And finally there is something I missed and was the comments about our work. I think it is necessary to have an input from who has designed, structured and given the course. Many thanks again. Maria
By R Q•
Nov 5, 2017
Very complete content , dinamic and useful since the first class! Congrats!
By SILVIA V S C•
Jun 25, 2021
Excelente curso, no vas aprender gramática, aprenderás como realizar presentaciones, pulir tu técnica de presentar informes, el contenido de gráficos, como realizar un discurso de ventas, hablar en público... muy completo... una cantidad de consejos y vocabulario en inglés fabulosa, MUY RECOMENDABLE
By Juan C G G•
Oct 11, 2020
Many thanks to Andrea, Wanda and Jenny, and all my classmates in the course. I recommend it 100% because it challenges you to learn more, the videos are highly explanatory and the complementary material is excellent. I encourage you all to take this specialization in business English.
By Guillermo O F•
Dec 31, 2020
Excellent for improving your communication skills. Very useful for anyone working in a company that requires English.
By Leidy V V M•
Jun 10, 2016
By Ciro G M E A•
Feb 8, 2022
para financiar mis proyectos
By EDUARDO J B S•
Aug 7, 2020
I learned a lot. Thanks.
By Manuel A•
Aug 10, 2017
excellent course
By Maria N R•
Sep 5, 2016
great course!
By Diego A P G•
May 23, 2017
Excelente
By Raquel L L•
Feb 20, 2017
I have learned a lot, the only thing I would say is that if you realy want to do it correctly and try to get as much as possible from the Course, you have to spend much more time working on it!!!
By Elizabeth N C•
Jun 17, 2021
good
By Miguel Á V S•
Aug 15, 2016
I do not see review by teachers.
I had biggest expectatives. Very disappointed.
Some reviewers don't see beyond the format.
The system has glitches. Still appear messages that were reviewed and sent.