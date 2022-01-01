About this Specialization

Este Programa Especializado sirve como una introducción al inglés empresarial, donde usted aprenderá a comunicarse sobre los temas como la gestión, las finanzas y el mercadeo. También aprenderá a escribir propuestas, resúmenes ejecutivos, y material publicitario, así como también aprenderá las estructuras del lenguaje necesarias para dirigir una reunión, realizar ventas, y negociar otras transacciones empresariales. En el proyecto final usted aplicará estas habilidades para comunicar el lanzamiento de un producto nuevo en inglés, asegurando que los ejecutivos empresariales tengan una variedad de herramientas lingüísticas con aplicaciones prácticas en escenarios de negocios en una variedad de áreas funcionales.
