- Marketing
- Presentation
- Communication
- Elevator Pitch
- Meeting
- Leadership
- Writing
- Language
- Budget
- Finance
- Negotiation
Inglés Empresarial Specialization
Adquiera habilidades de Comunicación Empresarial en inglés. Avance en su carrera y amplíe sus habilidades
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Inglés Empresarial: Gestión y Liderazgo
Are you a business executive or a manager who uses English in your career? Then you know that good business communication in English requires focus, vocabulary, and specific linguistic structures. In this course, you will follow along a recently promoted manager as she builds and leads her team to success. Together, you will practice the language and styles of communication needed in English for:
Inglés Empresarial: Finanzas y Economía
Do you work in finance or interact with finance professionals? Is it necessary to speak, write or understand English in your career? Follow the authentic characters in this course as they work through common business situations in finance and economics. Learn from your successes and failure, and think critically about your own communication options. After taking this course, you will be able to read and create efficient e-mails, reports, and impactful presentations with words and phrases commonly used in finance and economics. Communicate clearly under pressure utilizing recently learned strategies, and obtain immediate feedback about the efficiency of your business communication skills in English from other finance professionals around the world! Gain the English communication skills that you desire and that global managers expect.
Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas
If you work in marketing, sales, or advertising, you already know that effective communication is a requirement. This can be even more difficult when expressing your ideas in a persuasive manner in English. In this course, you will learn to use English more efficiently while joining successful global professionals around the world. Develop your skills along with authentic characters that work in marketing and also work hard to improve their communication skills. Learn from your successes and failures, reflect on your own style, strengths, and improvement areas. After taking this course, you will be able to:
Inglés Empresarial: Proyecto Final
A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include:
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
Cuánto tiempo toma completar el Programa Especializado en Inglés Empresarial?
Cada cuánto se ofrece cada cursos del Programa Especializado ?
Qué conocimiento de base se requiere?
Cuál es la política de devolución de dinero?
Debo tomar los cursos en un orden específico?
Podré validar los cursos del Programa Especializado en Inglés Empresarial en mi Universidad?
Qué podré hacer al terminar el Programa Especializado en Inglés Empresarial?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.