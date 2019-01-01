Beatriz has taught ESL for over 10 years. She received a degree in Business Administration from Florida International University where she double majored in International Business and Marketing. She has studied, lived and traveled around Europe and received her TEFL certification in the Czech Republic where her teaching career began. Her love for teaching lead her to pursue a Master’s degree in Education in TESOL from Grand Canyon University. In addition to having taught general ESL classes of all levels, she has experience teaching English for Specific Purposes in business, aviation, tourism, and airline hospitality. She has also presented at national and international TESOL conferences on topics regarding the use of technology in the ESL classroom to increase student engagement. and hopes to continue to develop online curriculum to continue to help students learn English around the world.