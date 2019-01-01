Profile

Beatriz Fuentes-Anderson

International Educator

    Bio

    Beatriz has taught ESL for over 10 years. She received a degree in Business Administration from Florida International University where she double majored in International Business and Marketing. She has studied, lived and traveled around Europe and received her TEFL certification in the Czech Republic where her teaching career began. Her love for teaching lead her to pursue a Master’s degree in Education in TESOL from Grand Canyon University. In addition to having taught general ESL classes of all levels, she has experience teaching English for Specific Purposes in business, aviation, tourism, and airline hospitality. She has also presented at national and international TESOL conferences on topics regarding the use of technology in the ESL classroom to increase student engagement. and hopes to continue to develop online curriculum to continue to help students learn English around the world.

    Courses

    Business English: Marketing and Sales

    Business English: Finance and Economics

    Inglés Empresarial: Finanzas y Economía

    商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics

    Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas

    商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales

