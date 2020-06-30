If you work in marketing, sales, or advertising, you already know that effective communication is a requirement. This can be even more difficult when expressing your ideas in a persuasive manner in English. In this course, you will learn to use English more efficiently while joining successful global professionals around the world. Develop your skills along with authentic characters that work in marketing and also work hard to improve their communication skills. Learn from your successes and failures, reflect on your own style, strengths, and improvement areas. After taking this course, you will be able to:
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Product
Where do you start marketing with a project or product? Why with an effective brainstorming session of course! This week you’ll learn the roles we play in groups, how to give opinions or disagree respectfully and brainstorming phrases and techniques to make your product roll out a success. You’ll see examples of prepping before a brainstorming session as Jake approaches Bridget and even some what not to do’s in this El Retro episode....¿Dónde comienzas con el mercadeo de un proyecto o producto? Con una lluvia de ideas efectiva ¡claro! Esta semana, aprenderás acerca de los roles que tomamos en grupos, como dar opiniones o argumentar de manera respetuosa, generando frases o técnicas para que tu producto sea un éxito. En este episodio de El Reto donde, Jake se acerca a Bridget, veras ejemplos de cómo prepararte antes de una sesión de lluvia de ideas y de las cosas que no debes hacer durante el proceso.
Product Perception
Have you ever been part of a survey? You’ll see an example as the BioDent marketing team asks people from the streets opinions about their product. Effective presentations and surveys first start with clear and easy to understand visuals. In this week’s lessons we’ll explore graphs, charts and questions to create strong surveys. We’ll learn the importance of interpreting these charts and graphs accurately before presenting them with confidence.....¿Alguna vez has sido parte de una encuesta?Veras un ejemplo mientras el equipo de BioDent le pregunta a las personas en la calle su opinión acerca del producto. Las presentaciones efectivas y las encuestas comienzan con visuales claros y fáciles de interpretar. En la lección de esta semana, exploraremos gráficas, tablas y preguntas que pueden ser utilizadas para crear una buena encuesta. Aprenderemos la importancia de interpretar estas tablas y graficas antes de presentarlas.
Promotion
Good design is invisible. But, how do we make it so? This week’s lessons consist of graphic design, perception, concise language and how to make our marketing meaningful and memorable. Take time to notice the beginning stages of good design during a focus group as you enjoy the El Reto sketch.....Un buen diseño es invisible. Pero, ¿cómo logramos eso? La lección de esta semana consiste en el diseño gráfico, la percepción, y como crear una campaña de mercadeo significativa y memorable. Toma tiempo para apreciar las primeras etapas de un buen diseño con un grupo de enfoque mientras disfrutas de la mini obre El Reto.
Persuasive Techniques
By the end of this week you will be familiar with Dr. Robert Cialdini and his six principles of persuasion. How do you get your customers to say “yes” in an ethical and honest way? This and more will be answered as Jake meets with Sandy to discuss these principles.....Al finalizar esta semana te habrás familiarizado con el Dr. Robert Cialdini y sus seis principios de persuasión. ¿Cómo puedes lograr que tus consumidores digan “si” de manera éticamente honesta? Esta pregunta y otras serán contestadas cuando Jake se reúna con Sandy para discutir estos principios
Muy buen curso, se aprende presentaciones de ventas, a preparar discurso, crear encuestas, muy completo en el área de de marketing... GRACIAS A ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
The way and the web where they teach are well accomplished. The material is very interesting and gives us the opportunity to continue learning.
I really liked this course. I learned to much, and the videos makes me understand the english pronunciation much better.
Muy buen curso, nos abre la mente a nuevas posibilidades que se abren, a una forma de hacer las cosas y tendencias muy importantes que debemos tener entre nuestras herramientas profesionales.
About the Inglés Empresarial Specialization
Este Programa Especializado sirve como una introducción al inglés empresarial, donde usted aprenderá a comunicarse sobre los temas como la gestión, las finanzas y el mercadeo. También aprenderá a escribir propuestas, resúmenes ejecutivos, y material publicitario, así como también aprenderá las estructuras del lenguaje necesarias para dirigir una reunión, realizar ventas, y negociar otras transacciones empresariales. En el proyecto final usted aplicará estas habilidades para comunicar el lanzamiento de un producto nuevo en inglés, asegurando que los ejecutivos empresariales tengan una variedad de herramientas lingüísticas con aplicaciones prácticas en escenarios de negocios en una variedad de áreas funcionales.
