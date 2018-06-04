Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas by Arizona State University

4.8
stars
299 ratings
123 reviews

About the Course

If you work in marketing, sales, or advertising, you already know that effective communication is a requirement. This can be even more difficult when expressing your ideas in a persuasive manner in English. In this course, you will learn to use English more efficiently while joining successful global professionals around the world. Develop your skills along with authentic characters that work in marketing and also work hard to improve their communication skills. Learn from your successes and failures, reflect on your own style, strengths, and improvement areas. After taking this course, you will be able to: · Express your ideas through efficient emails, reports and persuasive presentations · Learn words and phrases related to market research, branding, direct marketing, advertising costs, etc. · Get instant feedback about the efficiency of your business communication skills in English from sales and marketing professionals from around the world · Become part of a global community of business professionals who are developing their English communication skills Si Ud. trabaja en el marketing, las ventas, o la publicidad, ya sabe que la comunicación efectiva es un requisito del trabajo. Esto se hace aún más difícil cuando se trata de expresar sus ideas de manera persuasiva en inglés. En este curso, Ud. aprenderá a utilizar el inglés con mayor eficacia, uniéndose a los profesionales globales exitosos en todo el mundo. Ud. también desarrollará sus habilidades, junto con personajes auténticos quienes trabajan en marketing que también se esfuerzan para mejorar sus habilidades de comunicación. Finalmente, aprenderá de sus éxitos y fracasos, y reflexionara sobre su propio estilo, puntos fuertes y áreas de mejoramiento. Después de tomar este curso usted será capaz de · Expresar sus ideas a través de correos electrónicos eficaces, informes y presentaciones persuasivas. · Aprender palabras y frases relacionadas con las investigaciones del mercado, la marca, el marketing directo, las tarifas de publicidad y otros · Obtener información inmediata sobre la eficacia de sus habilidades de comunicación de negocios en inglés por parte de los profesionales de ventas y marketing de todo el mundo · Unirse hoy con una comunidad de profesionales globales quienes están desarrollando sus habilidades de comunicación en inglés....

Top reviews

GS

Oct 25, 2020

Aprendí muchísimas cosas, la información está muy bien presentada y los profesores y oradores hablaron durante todo el curso con un lenguaje muy claro y preciso. Felicitaciones a los que lo diseñaron.

CS

Sep 7, 2020

Muy buen curso, nos abre la mente a nuevas posibilidades que se abren, a una forma de hacer las cosas y tendencias muy importantes que debemos tener entre nuestras herramientas profesionales.

By Jonathan J G P

Jun 4, 2018

Este curso es realmente bueno. Además de revisar el vocabulario y las reglas gramaticales, para expresarnos correctamente en el ámbito de las ventas,también aborda principios de psicología social, comunicación en público y varios asuntos relacionados con la labor de ventas. No es sólo un curso de inglés, es un curso de principios básicos de ventas y mercadeo.

By Isaac J D S

Nov 27, 2016

Excellent course, I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn more about marketing and sales while you learn professional English. Simply an incredible course.

By Rodrigo E G M R

May 6, 2018

I really like the course because it gives a lot of useful information about marketing. I love the way all the information was exposed! Thanks for all!

By Hernan P

Jul 1, 2020

The way and the web where they teach are well accomplished.

The material is very interesting and gives us the opportunity to continue learning.

By Sandra E S Q

Jul 24, 2019

Realmente es excelente, uno de los mejores en inglés que he conocido podría decir que el mejor aunque casi no he podido entrar he aprendido enooormemente y me encanta la forma tan innovadora con casos reales cotidianos , Es verdaderamente útil, todo, aboslutamente todo, tiene tantas áreas por donde apoyar los videos,el audio, las velocidades, los vocabularios, la pronunciación , los ejercicios, todo esta verdaderamente increíble, me ha devuelto la confianza y me ayuda a desarrollar mi practica con fluidéz y confianza ya no solo entiendo lo escrito, lo hablo mas fluídamente, Gracias, A.S.U. excelente curso, excelentes asesores.

By Hernán V Q

Nov 6, 2020

Good course. Like the other courses in the Business English program, this course brought me closer to the vocabulary related to marketing and sales. On the other hand, for me, who do not have knowledge in that area, the course is a good approximation to that world. In addition, there are many tips and knowledge that can be applied in all areas. Highly recommended!

By ivon R

Oct 16, 2020

Le doy 5 estrellas a este curso por que de verdad aprendí muchas cosas valiosas y útiles,ademas la forma de enseñar es tan motivadora,es excelente,su plan de estudio esta tan bien elaborado que te da ganas de seguir adelante,de esforzarte por terminar el curso,te da tantas opciones para aprender; la verdad me encanto el curso y fue una experiencia maravillosa.

By Sebastián A B A

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent course! It'll help you to cultivate competences that you need for demanding purpose related to your comprehension of English, moreover, you'll be able to use plenty of techniques for your communication and understand interesting topics such as the six basic principles to influence people by Robert Cialdini ¡Awesome!

By José M D D

Apr 6, 2017

I'm really pleased with this course. It has helped me to enhance my english level while I'm learning loads of useful subjects that become the best complement for my carrer and studies. Great teachers, great material. It's really one of the best courses I ever have taken.

By RICO M L K

Nov 30, 2020

Extraordinario!! Llenó mis expectativas y fortaleció mis conocimientos acerca de este tema, que en mi opinión e vital para la vida moderna laboral.

Destaco la metodología y calidad de los tutores. Mis felicitaciones a todos los que lo hicieron posible.

MUCHAS GRACIAS!!!

By Marian K

Jan 14, 2021

It was a very fun and complete course for everyone that's looking for a deep understanding of mkt and sales for the real world in different verticals of business. I indeed appreciate the opportunity you gave me to access these powerful insights! Viva Cialdinni!

By ANTONELLA S

Oct 19, 2020

Fantastico. Es el primer curso que hago y me resultó genial. Tanto la plataforma Coursera como el contenido del curso en sí resultan muy prácticos. Lo recomiendo y creo que también participaré de los otros ofrecidos por la Arizona State University.

By Gianfranco S

Oct 26, 2020

Aprendí muchísimas cosas, la información está muy bien presentada y los profesores y oradores hablaron durante todo el curso con un lenguaje muy claro y preciso. Felicitaciones a los que lo diseñaron.

By Cristian M O S

Sep 7, 2020

Muy buen curso, nos abre la mente a nuevas posibilidades que se abren, a una forma de hacer las cosas y tendencias muy importantes que debemos tener entre nuestras herramientas profesionales.

By Anthony D J C G

Nov 28, 2020

This course was really interesting. I learned many strategies that will help us develop products or provide services based on the needs of our customers. This is totally recommended.

By Samuel A N C

May 21, 2021

Excelentes profesoras, una metodología muy amigable y un material valioso en cuanto a marketing y ventas en inglés lo cual se torna muy interesante en el mundo de los negocios.

By SILVIA V S C

Apr 19, 2021

Muy buen curso, se aprende presentaciones de ventas, a preparar discurso, crear encuestas, muy completo en el área de de marketing... GRACIAS A ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

By DUBRASKA P B

Oct 1, 2016

this course has given me incountable number of tools for my personal and professional life, i recomend it highly, congratulations for presenting this excelent course

By Lenin J

Aug 6, 2020

This is a great course with a exelent content that help you and give you good tools when it comes to conveying information about you or your company and product.

By Silvina D

Nov 11, 2020

It is and extraordinary and interesting course given by excelent teachers. They teach in a easy, clear way.

I have acqired a lot of new knowledge. Thank you

By Mariela J

Apr 3, 2021

I really liked this module, because the area of marketing and advertising was unknown to me and I see that there is a lot of potential in it.

By caro p

Sep 19, 2020

I loved the course. I feel like I learned a lot and I know that I will use this information in the future. Thank you very much!

By Victor A S F

Aug 4, 2020

I really enjoyed a lot this course; specially I learned to use the correct vocabulary when we do business in this language

By Antonella F S

Oct 25, 2020

I really liked this course. I learned to much, and the videos makes me understand the english pronunciation much better.

By Elias D R H

Nov 6, 2016

Remember many basic things and too many new things that we can use in our daily and professional life.

excellent course

