Oct 25, 2020
Aprendí muchísimas cosas, la información está muy bien presentada y los profesores y oradores hablaron durante todo el curso con un lenguaje muy claro y preciso. Felicitaciones a los que lo diseñaron.
Sep 7, 2020
Muy buen curso, nos abre la mente a nuevas posibilidades que se abren, a una forma de hacer las cosas y tendencias muy importantes que debemos tener entre nuestras herramientas profesionales.
By Jonathan J G P•
Jun 4, 2018
Este curso es realmente bueno. Además de revisar el vocabulario y las reglas gramaticales, para expresarnos correctamente en el ámbito de las ventas,también aborda principios de psicología social, comunicación en público y varios asuntos relacionados con la labor de ventas. No es sólo un curso de inglés, es un curso de principios básicos de ventas y mercadeo.
By Isaac J D S•
Nov 27, 2016
Excellent course, I would recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn more about marketing and sales while you learn professional English. Simply an incredible course.
By Rodrigo E G M R•
May 6, 2018
I really like the course because it gives a lot of useful information about marketing. I love the way all the information was exposed! Thanks for all!
By Hernan P•
Jul 1, 2020
The way and the web where they teach are well accomplished.
The material is very interesting and gives us the opportunity to continue learning.
By Sandra E S Q•
Jul 24, 2019
Realmente es excelente, uno de los mejores en inglés que he conocido podría decir que el mejor aunque casi no he podido entrar he aprendido enooormemente y me encanta la forma tan innovadora con casos reales cotidianos , Es verdaderamente útil, todo, aboslutamente todo, tiene tantas áreas por donde apoyar los videos,el audio, las velocidades, los vocabularios, la pronunciación , los ejercicios, todo esta verdaderamente increíble, me ha devuelto la confianza y me ayuda a desarrollar mi practica con fluidéz y confianza ya no solo entiendo lo escrito, lo hablo mas fluídamente, Gracias, A.S.U. excelente curso, excelentes asesores.
By Hernán V Q•
Nov 6, 2020
Good course. Like the other courses in the Business English program, this course brought me closer to the vocabulary related to marketing and sales. On the other hand, for me, who do not have knowledge in that area, the course is a good approximation to that world. In addition, there are many tips and knowledge that can be applied in all areas. Highly recommended!
By ivon R•
Oct 16, 2020
Le doy 5 estrellas a este curso por que de verdad aprendí muchas cosas valiosas y útiles,ademas la forma de enseñar es tan motivadora,es excelente,su plan de estudio esta tan bien elaborado que te da ganas de seguir adelante,de esforzarte por terminar el curso,te da tantas opciones para aprender; la verdad me encanto el curso y fue una experiencia maravillosa.
By Sebastián A B A•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent course! It'll help you to cultivate competences that you need for demanding purpose related to your comprehension of English, moreover, you'll be able to use plenty of techniques for your communication and understand interesting topics such as the six basic principles to influence people by Robert Cialdini ¡Awesome!
By José M D D•
Apr 6, 2017
I'm really pleased with this course. It has helped me to enhance my english level while I'm learning loads of useful subjects that become the best complement for my carrer and studies. Great teachers, great material. It's really one of the best courses I ever have taken.
By RICO M L K•
Nov 30, 2020
Extraordinario!! Llenó mis expectativas y fortaleció mis conocimientos acerca de este tema, que en mi opinión e vital para la vida moderna laboral.
Destaco la metodología y calidad de los tutores. Mis felicitaciones a todos los que lo hicieron posible.
MUCHAS GRACIAS!!!
By Marian K•
Jan 14, 2021
It was a very fun and complete course for everyone that's looking for a deep understanding of mkt and sales for the real world in different verticals of business. I indeed appreciate the opportunity you gave me to access these powerful insights! Viva Cialdinni!
By ANTONELLA S•
Oct 19, 2020
Fantastico. Es el primer curso que hago y me resultó genial. Tanto la plataforma Coursera como el contenido del curso en sí resultan muy prácticos. Lo recomiendo y creo que también participaré de los otros ofrecidos por la Arizona State University.
By Gianfranco S•
Oct 26, 2020
By Cristian M O S•
Sep 7, 2020
By Anthony D J C G•
Nov 28, 2020
This course was really interesting. I learned many strategies that will help us develop products or provide services based on the needs of our customers. This is totally recommended.
By Samuel A N C•
May 21, 2021
Excelentes profesoras, una metodología muy amigable y un material valioso en cuanto a marketing y ventas en inglés lo cual se torna muy interesante en el mundo de los negocios.
By SILVIA V S C•
Apr 19, 2021
Muy buen curso, se aprende presentaciones de ventas, a preparar discurso, crear encuestas, muy completo en el área de de marketing... GRACIAS A ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
By DUBRASKA P B•
Oct 1, 2016
this course has given me incountable number of tools for my personal and professional life, i recomend it highly, congratulations for presenting this excelent course
By Lenin J•
Aug 6, 2020
This is a great course with a exelent content that help you and give you good tools when it comes to conveying information about you or your company and product.
By Silvina D•
Nov 11, 2020
It is and extraordinary and interesting course given by excelent teachers. They teach in a easy, clear way.
I have acqired a lot of new knowledge. Thank you
By Mariela J•
Apr 3, 2021
I really liked this module, because the area of marketing and advertising was unknown to me and I see that there is a lot of potential in it.
By caro p•
Sep 19, 2020
I loved the course. I feel like I learned a lot and I know that I will use this information in the future. Thank you very much!
By Victor A S F•
Aug 4, 2020
I really enjoyed a lot this course; specially I learned to use the correct vocabulary when we do business in this language
By Antonella F S•
Oct 25, 2020
I really liked this course. I learned to much, and the videos makes me understand the english pronunciation much better.
By Elias D R H•
Nov 6, 2016
Remember many basic things and too many new things that we can use in our daily and professional life.
excellent course