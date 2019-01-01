Profile

Andrea Mürau Haraway

International Educator

Bio

Andrea Mürau Haraway brings over 20 years of experience teaching English as a Second Language both in the U.S. and in Japan. She has headed up faculty development workshops and teacher training opportunities for teachers from around the world, and taught a variety of Business English courses in the MBA program and Executive Education at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Andrea has presented nationally and internationally on such topics as writing instruction, multilingualism in business communication, discourse analysis, and corporate and cultural communication protocols in cross-border mergers and acquisitions. She holds an M.S. Education degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from the University of Pennsylvania. She has lived in the Netherlands, worked in Japan, and traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. She has a passion for languages, having studied – to varying degrees of proficiency – German, Dutch, French, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, and Mandarin.

Courses

Inglés Empresarial: Gestión y Liderazgo

Business English: Final Project

Business English: Marketing and Sales

Business English: Finance and Economics

Business English: Management and Leadership

Inglés Empresarial: Finanzas y Economía

商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics

Inglés Empresarial: Proyecto Final

Inglés Empresarial: el márketing y ventas

商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales

总计划案 Final Project

商务英语课程:管理与领导力英语 Management & Leadership

Teach English Now! Foundational Principles

