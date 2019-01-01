Andrea Mürau Haraway brings over 20 years of experience teaching English as a Second Language both in the U.S. and in Japan. She has headed up faculty development workshops and teacher training opportunities for teachers from around the world, and taught a variety of Business English courses in the MBA program and Executive Education at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Andrea has presented nationally and internationally on such topics as writing instruction, multilingualism in business communication, discourse analysis, and corporate and cultural communication protocols in cross-border mergers and acquisitions. She holds an M.S. Education degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from the University of Pennsylvania. She has lived in the Netherlands, worked in Japan, and traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. She has a passion for languages, having studied – to varying degrees of proficiency – German, Dutch, French, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, and Mandarin.