Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

人事与聘雇的决策 Staffing and Hiring Decisions

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

商务会议管理 Meeting Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

领导与团队合作 Leading and Teaming

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

规划、组织与委派 Planning, Organizing, and Delegating

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

