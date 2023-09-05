Yale University
借助数字媒体实现卫生成果
Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

Course

Saad Omer

Instructor: Saad Omer

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Shareable certificate

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

行为洞察是未来传播活动策略的基础。鼓励参与者使用此单元内容来生成传播活动创意，以便循序渐进地学习其余课程内容。

8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

了解针对既定目标受众制定卫生传播策略时的关键考虑因素。

13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

根据行业标准揭示效果最佳的内容 - 包括有机和计划内的传播材料 - 与编写在线卫生传播创意素材的最佳做法之间的联系。

13 videos9 readings1 peer review

学习如何在预算范围内制定可发挥最大影响力的数字传播策略，并树立实施此传播活动策略的信心！

10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

为实际的社会和行为改变交流 (SBCC) 活动设定切实的目标和关键绩效指标。

11 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Saad Omer
10 Courses12,340 learners

