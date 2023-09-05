借助数字媒体实现卫生成果 (DMHO) 课程将培训公共卫生传播专业人员利用社会和行为洞察力来设计、实施和评估在线公共卫生传播。该课程旨在作为一个全面的、基于证据的教程，介绍在社交媒体上制定和实施成功的公共卫生传播活动的关键战术步骤，并评估其效果和对公共卫生行为的影响。在整个课程中，学生将探索设计相关传播资料和传播活动创意的最佳做法。到课程结束时，学生将能够实施设有切实可行的传播活动目标的数字传播策略，并通过广告指标、调查数据、成本和覆盖率指标评估其影响。
借助数字媒体实现卫生成果
Taught in Chinese (Simplified)
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
行为洞察是未来传播活动策略的基础。鼓励参与者使用此单元内容来生成传播活动创意，以便循序渐进地学习其余课程内容。
What's included
8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
了解针对既定目标受众制定卫生传播策略时的关键考虑因素。
What's included
13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
根据行业标准揭示效果最佳的内容 - 包括有机和计划内的传播材料 - 与编写在线卫生传播创意素材的最佳做法之间的联系。
What's included
13 videos9 readings1 peer review
学习如何在预算范围内制定可发挥最大影响力的数字传播策略，并树立实施此传播活动策略的信心！
What's included
10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
为实际的社会和行为改变交流 (SBCC) 活动设定切实的目标和关键绩效指标。
What's included
11 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Public Health
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Public Health? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.