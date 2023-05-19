Yale University
استخدام الوسائط الرقمية لتعزيز النتائج الصحية
Yale University

استخدام الوسائط الرقمية لتعزيز النتائج الصحية

Taught in Arabic

Course

Saad Omer

Instructor: Saad Omer

Intermediate level

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

تُشكِّل الرؤى السلوكية الأساس الذي تستند إليه استراتيجية الحملات المستقبلية. سيتم تشجيع المشاركين على استخدام هذه الوحدة لطرح أفكار حول الحملة يمكنهم الاستعانة بها لمتابعة بقية الدورة التدريبية.

8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

فهم الاعتبارات الرئيسية لإعلام الجمهور المستهدف المحدد باستراتيجية الاتصالات الصحية.

13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

عرض المحتوى الأفضل أداءً استنادًا إلى معايير الصناعة - المواد الأساسية والمخطط لها - المرتبط بأفضل الممارسات من أجل تصميم محتويات إبداعية للحملات الصحية عبر الإنترنت.

13 videos9 readings1 peer review

تعرّف على كيفية تصميم استراتيجية الاتصالات الرقمية لتحقيق التأثير الأمثل في إطار الميزانية المحددة وتعزيز الثقة للضغط على زر الإطلاق في استراتيجية الحملة لديك!

10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

تحديد الأهداف الملموسة ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية لحملات التوعية الفعلية الرامية إلى التغيير السلوكي والاجتماعي.

11 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Saad Omer
Yale University
10 Courses12,334 learners

Yale University

