ستُوفِّر الدورة التدريبية "استخدام الوسائط الرقمية لتعزيز النتائج الصحية" تدريبًا لمتخصصي الاتصالات في مجال الصحة للاستفادة من الرؤى الاجتماعية والسلوكية لتصميم الرسائل الصحية عبر الإنترنت وتنفيذها وتقييمها. تم تصميم هذه الدورة التدريبية لتكون برنامجًا تعليميًا شاملاً مستندًا إلى الأدلة حول الخطوات المنهجية الرئيسية لإعداد حملات صحية ناجحة وتنفيذها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتقييم أدائها ومدى تأثيرها على السلوك الصحي. سيتعرَّف الطلاب خلال الدورة التدريبية على أفضل الممارسات المتعلقة بتصميم الرسائل ومحتويات الحملات الإبداعية ذات الصلة. وفي نهاية الدورة التدريبية، سيكون الطلاب قادرين على تنفيذ استراتيجية اتصالات رقمية تشمل أهداف حملة قابلة للتحقيق، وكذلك تقييم مدى تأثيرها من خلال مقاييس الإعلانات وبيانات الاستطلاع والتكاليف ومؤشرات التغطية.
استخدام الوسائط الرقمية لتعزيز النتائج الصحية
Taught in Arabic
تُشكِّل الرؤى السلوكية الأساس الذي تستند إليه استراتيجية الحملات المستقبلية. سيتم تشجيع المشاركين على استخدام هذه الوحدة لطرح أفكار حول الحملة يمكنهم الاستعانة بها لمتابعة بقية الدورة التدريبية.
8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
فهم الاعتبارات الرئيسية لإعلام الجمهور المستهدف المحدد باستراتيجية الاتصالات الصحية.
13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
عرض المحتوى الأفضل أداءً استنادًا إلى معايير الصناعة - المواد الأساسية والمخطط لها - المرتبط بأفضل الممارسات من أجل تصميم محتويات إبداعية للحملات الصحية عبر الإنترنت.
13 videos9 readings1 peer review
تعرّف على كيفية تصميم استراتيجية الاتصالات الرقمية لتحقيق التأثير الأمثل في إطار الميزانية المحددة وتعزيز الثقة للضغط على زر الإطلاق في استراتيجية الحملة لديك!
10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
تحديد الأهداف الملموسة ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية لحملات التوعية الفعلية الرامية إلى التغيير السلوكي والاجتماعي.
11 videos4 readings2 quizzes
