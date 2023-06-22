Digital Media for Health Outcomes, English

Yale University
Digital Media for Health Outcomes
Saad Omer

Instructor: Saad Omer

4.8

(31 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
There are 5 modules in this course

Behavioral insights are the foundation on which future campaign strategy is based. Participants will be encouraged to use this module to generate campaign ideas they can use to follow along with for the rest of the course.

An understanding of key considerations to inform your health communication strategy for an established target audience.

A reveal of top performing content based on industry standards - both organic and planned assets - tied to best practices for designing health campaign creatives online.

Learn how to design your digital communication strategy for optimal impact within budget and build confidence to hit the launch button on your campaign strategy!

Tangible goal setting and key performance indicators for real-world Social and Behavioral Change Communications (SBCC) campaigns.

Saad Omer
