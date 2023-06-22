The Digital Media for Health Outcomes (DMHO) course will train health communication professionals to leverage social and behavioral insights to design, implement and evaluate health communications online. The course is designed as a comprehensive and evidence-based tutorial on the key tactical steps to develop and implement successful health campaigns on social media, and to evaluate their performance and impact on health behavior. Throughout the course, students will explore best practices for designing relevant messages and campaign creatives. By the end of the course, students will be able to implement a digital communication strategy with actionable campaign objectives, and evaluate its impact through ad metrics, survey data, cost, and coverage indicators.
Digital Media for Health Outcomes, English
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
10,539 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(31 reviews)
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
Behavioral insights are the foundation on which future campaign strategy is based. Participants will be encouraged to use this module to generate campaign ideas they can use to follow along with for the rest of the course.
What's included
8 videos4 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
An understanding of key considerations to inform your health communication strategy for an established target audience.
What's included
13 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
A reveal of top performing content based on industry standards - both organic and planned assets - tied to best practices for designing health campaign creatives online.
What's included
13 videos9 readings1 peer review
Learn how to design your digital communication strategy for optimal impact within budget and build confidence to hit the launch button on your campaign strategy!
What's included
10 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Tangible goal setting and key performance indicators for real-world Social and Behavioral Change Communications (SBCC) campaigns.
What's included
11 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Public Health
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 31
31 reviews
- 5 stars
93.54%
- 4 stars
3.22%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
3.22%
Reviewed on Jun 21, 2023
Reviewed on Jul 3, 2023
Reviewed on Apr 3, 2024
New to Public Health? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.