Digital Health - Design, Development, Evaluation. Introduce learners to the role and application of digital health technologies in public health and healthcare globally and the design, development, implementation and evaluation of digital health interventions.
About this Specialization
Learners will be able to apply and assess their knowledge through interactive quizzes and peer-reviewed projects to critique innovative digital health interventions for social isolation for COVID-19 and to develop an evaluation plan for a hospital seeking to pilot and implement a digital monitoring alert system for Sepsis.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Introduction to Digital health
This course introduces the field of digital health and the key concepts and definitions in this emerging field. The key topics include Learning Health Systems and Electronic Health Records and various types of digital health technologies to include mobile applications, wearable technologies, health information systems, telehealth, telemedicine, machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data. These technologies are assessed in terms of the key opportunities and challenges to their use and the evidence of their effectiveness in the field of digital health in relation to public health and healthcare globally. The use and application of digital health for COVID-19 forms a case study demonstrating the use of different types of digital health technologies to address key aspects of the response to the virus globally.
Design and Implementation of Digital Health Interventions
This course covers various themes around design, regulatory approaches, ethics, technology adoption, implementation and strategy as applied to digital health. These session cover areas to include data regulations, examples of data breaches in digital health, the challenges and opportunities of technology adoption and implementation with a focus on the non-adoption, abandonment, scale-up, spread and sustainability framework (NASSS Framework). The strategy part of this course focuses on understanding a simple strategy for digital health through PESTLE and SWOT analysis, and examples of their application in digital health.
Evaluation of Digital Health Interventions
This course focuses on data, evaluation methods and the economic evaluation of digital health interventions. This module focuses on key data considerations for digital health including data management, data visualisation and methods for evaluating digital health interventions. The key focus is on experimental and quasi-experimental design approaches that can be applied to evaluating digital health interventions and key considerations for the economic evaluation of digital health interventions.
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
