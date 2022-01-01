About this Specialization

4,604 recent views
This specialisation introduces students to the emerging and multidisciplinary field of digital health and the role and application of digital health technologies including mobile applications, wearable technologies, health information systems, telehealth, telemedicine, machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data. These digital health technologies are assessed in terms of their opportunities and challenges to address real-world public health and health care system challenges in order to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of these services. The aim of this specialisation is to prepare learners for the new era of digitalisation in public health and health care globally. The design and implementation of digital health interventions aspect of this specialisation address topics to include design thinking, regulatory approaches, ethical considerations, technology adoption, implementation and strategy as applied to digital health. The evaluation component of this course focuses on data considerations in digital health, data management and the evaluation of digital health interventions with a focus on experimental and quasi-experimental design approaches to evaluation and the economic evaluation of digital health interventions.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 8 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 8 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Digital health

4.5
stars
94 ratings
25 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Design and Implementation of Digital Health Interventions

4.3
stars
28 ratings
6 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Evaluation of Digital Health Interventions

4.8
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder