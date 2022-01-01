About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Health Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Data considerations for Digital Health

9 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Real world research: A Proof-of-concept study and translational research

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Methods for evaluating Digital Health interventions

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Frameworks and Models for Evaluation

11 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes

Digital Health

