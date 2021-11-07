This course covers various themes around design, regulatory approaches, ethics, technology adoption, implementation and strategy as applied to digital health. These session cover areas to include data regulations, examples of data breaches in digital health, the challenges and opportunities of technology adoption and implementation with a focus on the non-adoption, abandonment, scale-up, spread and sustainability framework (NASSS Framework). The strategy part of this course focuses on understanding a simple strategy for digital health through PESTLE and SWOT analysis, and examples of their application in digital health.
This course is part of the Digital Health Specialization
About this Course
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Design, Development and Delivery of Digital Health Interventions
This module introduces and analyses various themes around the role of design. This includes Human-Centred Design, Design Thinking and Professional Design. You will then be introduced to digital delivery and agile methodologies and how they relate to design. There will be readings to supplement activities and a formative quiz to test your knowledge of key areas.
Regulatory Approaches and Ethics
This module will focus on identifying the appropriate regulatory processes associated with digital health and personalised and population digital health approaches. You will also be introduced to important topics to include the value of data and health care data, data regulations to include areas on data security, ownership and access and lastly, data breaches and fake news where you will assess contemporary examples.
Technology Adoption and Implementation
In this module you will learn about the digital health landscape and why healthcare digitalisation is so slow and difficult. You will be introduced to the NASSS framework and learn how you can use it to identify, understand and address challenges associated with digital health interventions in health. This will help inform your understanding and knowledge of the barriers and facilitators in digital health and you will also learn about why technology programmes fail. There is an example of developing an implementation strategy for a digital health intervention based on an example from routine healthcare and there will also be an example of evaluating a digital alert for sepsis in a clinical setting in the United Kingdom.
Contextual Analysis (Strategies applied to Digital Health Design)
In this module the focus will be on explaining strategy as applied to Digital health, provide an example of strategy in relation to digital health and analyse strategy in relation to healthcare and information technology through real-world examples. You will also focus on a case study of a SWOT analysis based on information technology and the healthcare industry.
About the Digital Health Specialization
This specialisation introduces students to the emerging and multidisciplinary field of digital health and the role and application of digital health technologies including mobile applications, wearable technologies, health information systems, telehealth, telemedicine, machine learning, artificial intelligence and big data. These digital health technologies are assessed in terms of their opportunities and challenges to address real-world public health and health care system challenges in order to improve the quality, safety and efficiency of these services. The aim of this specialisation is to prepare learners for the new era of digitalisation in public health and health care globally.
