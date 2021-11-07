About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Digital Health Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Design, Development and Delivery of Digital Health Interventions

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 17 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Regulatory Approaches and Ethics

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Technology Adoption and Implementation

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Contextual Analysis (Strategies applied to Digital Health Design)

9 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

