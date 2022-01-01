Some related experience required.
商务英语课程 Business English Specialization
习得商务英语沟通技巧. 发展你的事业及提升技能
对于国际工作环境不熟悉的商务专业人士，普遍需要的能力是能写发表新产品的行动方案。在这工作实务，有一人必须和公司内的各不同的部门沟通，包括财务和营销部。在这总计划案，你将写一份发表新产品的行动方案。这计划将包含:
● 项目现况报告
● 营销活动
● 项目的基本预算分析报告
● 对管理阶层做项目阶段简报
这项目将提供机会让你应用本课程你所学的英语技能，提升你目前工作所要求的有用文件，或是用一份文件来当作范例，可呈现出你的新能力和技能。
A common necessity among business professionals who are new to an international work environment is the ability to create a plan of action to launch a new product. In this task, one has to communicate with many different departments within a company including finance and marketing. In this capstone project, you will create a plan of action to launch a new product. This plan will include:
· A project status report
· A copy of the marketing campaign
· A basic budget analysis for the project
· A short presentation for upper management with details on the project’s status
商务英语课程:管理与领导力英语 Management & Leadership
在你的职业生涯中，你是需使用英文的商务执行主管或是经理吗 ? 那么你知道要有良好的商务英文沟通能力是需要有专注力、字汇和运用特定的语言语法。在本课程中，你将跟着刚升迁的经理来了解她如何建立和领导出成功的团队。同时，你会将用英文来练习沟通的语言和方式，并用于以下的需求情况:
商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics
你在财务领域工作或是和财务专业人员常互动吗 ? 在你的职业生涯，你需说、写或是听得懂英文吗? 跟着本课程真实情境的人物，你会看到他们试着解决一般的商务情况，你会从你的成功和失败的经验中学习，并批判式的思考你沟通方式的抉择。在上完本课程后，你将能够读写电子邮件，报告，以及使用财务和经济的一般用语给予有效的简报。在压力之下，清楚地沟通、利用最近所学的策略，并对于你的商务沟通技巧的有效性，立即得到其他全世界财务专业人士的回馈! 获得你所想要的和全球的经理所期待的英语沟通能力。
商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales
如果你在营销、销售或是广告部工作，你已经知道有效率的沟通是必要的。当你要用英文并用说服他人的方式来表达你的想法，这可能会是很困难的。在本课程，你和全球的成功专业人士加入学习行列时，你将学到有效地使用英文。当你随着在营销部工作的真实情境的人物，看着他们努力地提升他们的沟通技巧，同时你也会提高你的能力。从你的成功和失败的经验中学习，反省你自己的沟通方式、优点和需改进的方面。上完本课程后，你将能够:
总计划案 Final Project
对于国际工作环境不熟悉的商务专业人士，普遍需要的能力是能写发表新产品的行动方案。在这工作实务，有一人必须和公司内的各不同的部门沟通，包括财务和营销部。在这总计划案，你将写一份发表新产品的行动方案。这计划将包含:
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
