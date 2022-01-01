About this Specialization

本专业化课程可作为商务英语导论，你将学到各项主题沟通，例如管理、财务和营销。你也将会写提案、执行摘要和营销数据。你也会学到所需的语言结构来召开会议、达到销售目标、以及和其他企业交易谈判。在总体计划案，你将用英文来应用这些技能来沟通和发表新产品，并确认商务执行部门使用多样化的语言能力工具，可实际运用在商务情境和各种的实用状况。 This Specialization serves as an introduction to Business English, where you will learn to communicate about topics such as management, finance and marketing. You will also write proposals, executive summaries, and marketing materials. You will also learn the necessary language structures to run a meeting, achieve sales, and negotiate other business transactions. In the Capstone Project, you will apply these skills to communicate and launch a new product in English, making sure that business executives have a variety of linguistic tools with practical applications in business scenarios in a variety of functional areas.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
Chinese (Simplified)
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

商务英语课程:管理与领导力英语 Management & Leadership

Course2

Course 2

商务英语课程:财经英语 Finance & Economics

Course3

Course 3

商务英语课程:市场与营销英语 Marketing & Sales

Course4

Course 4

总计划案 Final Project

Arizona State University

