About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
商务英语课程 Business English Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
商务英语课程 Business English Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

预算 Budgeting

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

预测 Forecasting

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

采购 Purchasing

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

稽核 Auditing

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

About the 商务英语课程 Business English Specialization

商务英语课程 Business English

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder