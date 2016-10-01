This course aims to improve your Business English speaking skills by developing your use of vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, spoken communication skills within a Business context, and your ability to deliver professional business speeches for specific purposes. Skills learned in this course will be used in the cross-cultural communications course and help prepare you to deliver the professional business presentation in the Capstone project.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Welcome to Week 1! This week, we will cover Module 1 where we introduce you to the objectives and structure of this Specialization and course.
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will cover Module 2 where we introduce you to speaking skill you may need in the workplace. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Welcome to Week 3! This week we will cover Module 3 where we introduce you to interviewing skills you may need in the workplace. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will cover Module 4 where we introduce you to delivering business pitches and speaking persuasively. You will also be introduced to vocabulary and language skills common to business communications.
It`s a great course. Gives a lot of useful information, provides more practical tasks - you should be prepared for this. Well, study hard, remember quickly and enjoy the results you get. Thank you!
Great course and enjoyed learning. Will definitely recommend and advise others to join the course.
Iam lahcene ifind this courses befor begin it very nice so iwould to focused it withe learning mucht times Best Regards\n\nLahcene
This course was very informative and showed be pragmatic way of becoming enthusiastic and proactive speaking. Thanks to all who have worked hard to share knowledge about effective business speaking.
This Specialization will introduce non-native speakers of English to methods for developing English language and communication skills for the workplace, doing business, cross-cultural understanding, and business case study analysis. You'll apply these skills in the final Capstone Project by analysing a current business case study and providing recommendations to a target audience in both presentation and written formats.
