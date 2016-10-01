About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Course 3 of 5 in the
Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome module

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to business speaking

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Interviews

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Business pitches

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization

Business English for Non-Native Speakers

