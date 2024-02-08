Google Cloud
Innovating with GC Artificial Intelligence - Français
Taught in French

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
What you'll learn

  • Découvrir les principaux concepts de l'intelligence artificielle et du machine learning

  • Expliquer comment le machine learning peut créer de la valeur pour les entreprises

  • Passer en revue les produits et services Google Cloud en lien avec l'intelligence artificielle et le machine learning

Assessments

2 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Vous allez découvrir les objectifs du cours et chaque section sera présentée.

1 video

L'intelligence artificielle et le machine learning peuvent offrir de nombreux avantages aux entreprises. Toutefois, il est important de comprendre leurs principes de base avant de commencer à les implémenter. Dans cette section du cours, nous allons découvrir un grand nombre de ces principes.

6 videos1 quiz

Dans cette section du cours, nous allons découvrir quatre options pour créer des modèles de ML avec Google Cloud : BigQuery ML, les API pré-entraînées, AutoML et l'entraînement personnalisé.

8 videos1 quiz

Le cours se termine par un récapitulatif des principaux points abordés dans chaque section et une présentation des étapes à suivre pour continuer votre apprentissage.

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

