Innovating with GC Artificial Intelligence - Français

L'intelligence artificielle (IA) et le machine learning (ML) représentent une évolution importante de l'informatique et transforment rapidement un grand nombre de secteurs. Le cours ""Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence"" explore comment les organisations peuvent utiliser l'IA et le ML pour repenser leurs processus métier.
Découvrir les principaux concepts de l'intelligence artificielle et du machine learning
Expliquer comment le machine learning peut créer de la valeur pour les entreprises
Passer en revue les produits et services Google Cloud en lien avec l'intelligence artificielle et le machine learning
There are 4 modules in this course
Vous allez découvrir les objectifs du cours et chaque section sera présentée.
L'intelligence artificielle et le machine learning peuvent offrir de nombreux avantages aux entreprises. Toutefois, il est important de comprendre leurs principes de base avant de commencer à les implémenter. Dans cette section du cours, nous allons découvrir un grand nombre de ces principes.
Dans cette section du cours, nous allons découvrir quatre options pour créer des modèles de ML avec Google Cloud : BigQuery ML, les API pré-entraînées, AutoML et l'entraînement personnalisé.
Le cours se termine par un récapitulatif des principaux points abordés dans chaque section et une présentation des étapes à suivre pour continuer votre apprentissage.
