This course introduces the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offerings on Google Cloud that support the data-to-AI lifecycle through AI foundations, AI development, and AI solutions. It explores the technologies, products, and tools available to build an ML model, an ML pipeline, and a generative AI project based on the different goals of users, including data scientists, AI developers, and ML engineers.
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on Google Cloud
What you'll learn
Recognize the data-to-AI technologies and tools offered by Google Cloud.
Use generative AI capabilities in applications.
Choose between different options to develop an AI project on Google Cloud.
Build ML models end-to-end by using Vertex AI.
There are 6 modules in this course
This module covers the course objective of helping learners navigate the AI development tools on Google Cloud. It also provides an overview of the course structure, which is based on a three-layer AI framework including AI foundations, development, and solutions.
This module begins with a use case demonstrating the AI capabilities. It then focuses on the AI foundations including cloud infrastructure like compute and storage. It also explains the primary data and AI development products on Google Cloud. Finally, it demonstrates how to use BigQuery ML to build an ML model, which helps transition from data to AI.
This module explores the various options for developing an ML project on Google Cloud, from ready-made solutions like pre-trained APIs, to no-code and low-code solutions like AutoML, and code-based solutions like custom training. It compares the advantages and disadvantages of each option to help decide the right development tools.
This module walks through the ML workflow from data preparation, to model development, and to model serving on Vertex AI. It also illustrates how to convert the workflow into an automated pipeline using Vertex AI Pipelines.
This module introduces generative AI (gen AI), the newest advancement in AI, and the essential toolkits for developing gen AI projects. It starts by examining the gen AI workflow on Google Cloud. It then investigates how to use Gen AI Studio and Model Garden to access Gemini multimodal, design prompt, and tune models. Finally, it explores the built-in gen AI capabilities of AI solutions.
This module provides a summary of the entire course by covering the most important concepts, tools, technologies, and products.
