- Google Cloud
- Machine Learning
- Feature Engineering
- Tensorflow
- Cloud Computing
- Bigquery
- Google Cloud Platform
- Application Programming Interfaces (API)
- Inclusive ML
- Data Cleansing
- Python Programming
- Build Input Data Pipeline
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Machine Learning Engineer Professional Certificate
Advance your career as a Cloud ML Engineer
What you will learn
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a machine learning engineering role
Prepare for the Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer certification exam
Understand how to design, build, productionalize ML models to solve business challenges using Google Cloud technologies
Understand the purpose of the Professional Machine Learning Engineer certification and its relationship to other Google Cloud certifications
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This specialization incorporates hands-on labs using Google's Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google Cloud Platform products, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
We recommend participants have data engineering or programming experience and are interested in learning how to apply machine learning in practice
There are 9 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals
This course introduces the Google Cloud big data and machine learning products and services that support the data-to-AI lifecycle. It explores the processes, challenges, and benefits of building a big data pipeline and machine learning models with Vertex AI on Google Cloud.
How Google does Machine Learning
What are best practices for implementing machine learning on Google Cloud? What is Vertex AI and how can you use the platform to quickly build, train, and deploy AutoML machine learning models without writing a single line of code? What is machine learning, and what kinds of problems can it solve?
Launching into Machine Learning
The course begins with a discussion about data: how to improve data quality and perform exploratory data analysis. We describe Vertex AI AutoML and how to build, train, and deploy an ML model without writing a single line of code. You will understand the benefits of Big Query ML. We then discuss how to optimize a machine learning (ML) model and how generalization and sampling can help assess the quality of ML models for custom training.
TensorFlow on Google Cloud
This course covers designing and building a TensorFlow 2.x input data pipeline, building ML models with TensorFlow 2.x and Keras, improving the accuracy of ML models, writing ML models for scaled use and writing specialized ML models.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
