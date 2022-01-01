- Organizational Culture
What you will learn
Explain what cloud technology is and the top reasons the cloud era is revolutionizing business
Craft an ideal transformation challenge for your organization
Identify components of a security program to build into your transformation journey
Build a business case and summary page for your overall transformation project using the templates provided
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The specialization is intended for anyone interested in how the use of AI and ML for the cloud, and especially for data, creates opportunities and requires change for businesses. No previous experience with ML, programming, or cloud technologies is required. The courses do not include any hands-on technical training.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Business Transformation with Google Cloud
What is cloud technology or data science and what’s all the hype about? More importantly, what can it do for you, your team, and your business?
Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud
Many traditional enterprises use legacy systems and applications that often struggle to achieve the scale and speed needed to meet modern customer expectations. Business leaders and IT decision makers constantly have to choose between maintenance of legacy systems and investing in innovative new products and services.
Managing Machine Learning Projects with Google Cloud
Business professionals in non-technical roles have a unique opportunity to lead or influence machine learning projects. If you have questions about machine learning and want to understand how to use it, without the technical jargon, this course is for you. Learn how to translate business problems into machine learning use cases and vet them for feasibility and impact. Find out how you can discover unexpected use cases, recognize the phases of an ML project and considerations within each, and gain confidence to propose a custom ML use case to your team or leadership or translate the requirements to a technical team.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
