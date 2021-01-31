About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand use-cases for real-time streaming analytics.

  • Use Pub/Sub asynchronous messaging service to manage data events. Write streaming pipelines and run transformations where necessary.

  • Understand both sides of a streaming pipeline: production and consumption.

  • Interoperate Dataflow, BigQuery and Pub/Sub for real-time streaming and analysis.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
12 minutes to complete

Introduction to Analytics and AI

12 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min)
1 hour to complete

Prebuilt ML model APIs for Unstructured Data

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min)
1 hour to complete

Big Data Analytics with Notebooks

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Production ML Pipelines with Kubeflow

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min)
2 hours to complete

Custom Model building with SQL in BigQuery ML

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min)
28 minutes to complete

Custom Model Building with AutoML

28 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
1 minute to complete

Summary

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

