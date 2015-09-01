About this Specialization

8,507 recent views
This 5-course specialization focuses on advanced machine learning topics using Google Cloud Platform where you will get hands-on experience optimizing, deploying, and scaling production ML models of various types in hands-on labs. This specialization picks up where “Machine Learning on GCP” left off and teaches you how to build scalable, accurate, and production-ready models for structured data, image data, time-series, and natural language text. It ends with a course on building recommendation systems. Topics introduced in earlier courses are referenced in later courses, so it is recommended that you take the courses in exactly this order.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Advanced Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Advanced Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

End-to-End Machine Learning with TensorFlow on GCP

4.5
stars
1,629 ratings
259 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Production Machine Learning Systems

4.6
stars
897 ratings
96 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Image Understanding with TensorFlow on GCP

4.6
stars
511 ratings
60 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Sequence Models for Time Series and Natural Language Processing

4.4
stars
473 ratings
66 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder