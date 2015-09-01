About this Specialization

In this Google Cloud Labs Specialization, you'll receive hands-on experience building and practicing skills in BigQuery and Cloud Data Fusion. You will start learning the basics of BigQuery, building and optimizing warehouses, and then get hands-on practice on the more advanced data integration features available in Cloud Data Fusion. Learning will take place leveraging Google Cloud's Qwiklab platform where you will have the virtual environment and resources need to complete each lab. This specialization is broken up into 4 courses comprised of a series of courses: BigQuery Basics for Data Analysts Building Advanced Codeless Pipelines on Cloud Data Fusion Data Science on Google Cloud Data Science on Google Cloud: Machine Learning You will even be able to earn a Skills Badge in one of these lab-based courses.
BigQuery Basics for Data Analysts

Building Advanced Codeless Pipelines on Cloud Data Fusion

Data Science on Google Cloud

Data Science on Google Cloud: Machine Learning

