87% of Google Cloud certified users feel more confident in their cloud skills. This program provides the skills you need to advance your career and provides training to support your preparation for the industry-recognized Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification. Here's what you have to do 1) Complete the Coursera Data Engineering Professional Certificate 2) Review other recommended resources for the Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification exam 3) Review the Professional Data Engineer exam guide 4) Complete Professional Data Engineer sample questions 5) Register for the Google Cloud certification exam (remotely or at a test center) Applied Learning Project This professional certificate incorporates hands-on labs using Qwiklabs platform.These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn. Projects incorporate Google Cloud products used within Qwiklabs. You will gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals

Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud

Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP

Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on Google Cloud

