- Tensorflow
- Bigquery
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
Data Engineering, Big Data, and Machine Learning on GCP Specialization
Data Engineering on Google Cloud. Launch your career in Data Engineering. Deliver business value with big data and machine learning.
What you will learn
Recognize the data-to-AI lifecycle on Google Cloud and the major big data and machine learning products.
Analyze big data at scale with BigQuery.
Identify different options to build machine learning solutions on Google Cloud.
Describe a machine learning workflow and the key steps with Vertex AI.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as BigQuery, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals
This course introduces the Google Cloud big data and machine learning products and services that support the data-to-AI lifecycle. It explores the processes, challenges, and benefits of building a big data pipeline and machine learning models with Vertex AI on Google Cloud.
Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud
The two key components of any data pipeline are data lakes and warehouses. This course highlights use-cases for each type of storage and dives into the available data lake and warehouse solutions on Google Cloud in technical detail. Also, this course describes the role of a data engineer, the benefits of a successful data pipeline to business operations, and examines why data engineering should be done in a cloud environment.
Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP
Data pipelines typically fall under one of the Extra-Load, Extract-Load-Transform or Extract-Transform-Load paradigms. This course describes which paradigm should be used and when for batch data. Furthermore, this course covers several technologies on Google Cloud for data transformation including BigQuery, executing Spark on Dataproc, pipeline graphs in Cloud Data Fusion and serverless data processing with Dataflow. Learners will get hands-on experience building data pipeline components on Google Cloud using Qwiklabs.
Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on Google Cloud
Processing streaming data is becoming increasingly popular as streaming enables businesses to get real-time metrics on business operations. This course covers how to build streaming data pipelines on Google Cloud. Pub/Sub is described for handling incoming streaming data. The course also covers how to apply aggregations and transformations to streaming data using Dataflow, and how to store processed records to BigQuery or Cloud Bigtable for analysis. Learners will get hands-on experience building streaming data pipeline components on Google Cloud using QwikLabs.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
