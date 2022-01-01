- Information Engineering
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Data Engineer Professional Certificate
Advance your career in data engineering
What you will learn
Identify the purpose and value of the key Big Data and Machine Learning products in Google Cloud.
Employ BigQuery to carry out interactive data analysis.
Use Cloud SQL and Dataproc to migrate existing MySQL and Hadoop/Pig/Spark/Hive workloads to Google Cloud.
Choose between different data processing products on Google Cloud.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google BigQuery, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
You should have basic proficiency with a common query language such as SQL; experience developing applications using common programming languages.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals
This course introduces the Google Cloud big data and machine learning products and services that support the data-to-AI lifecycle. It explores the processes, challenges, and benefits of building a big data pipeline and machine learning models with Vertex AI on Google Cloud.
Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud
The two key components of any data pipeline are data lakes and warehouses. This course highlights use-cases for each type of storage and dives into the available data lake and warehouse solutions on Google Cloud in technical detail. Also, this course describes the role of a data engineer, the benefits of a successful data pipeline to business operations, and examines why data engineering should be done in a cloud environment.
Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP
Data pipelines typically fall under one of the Extra-Load, Extract-Load-Transform or Extract-Transform-Load paradigms. This course describes which paradigm should be used and when for batch data. Furthermore, this course covers several technologies on Google Cloud for data transformation including BigQuery, executing Spark on Dataproc, pipeline graphs in Cloud Data Fusion and serverless data processing with Dataflow. Learners will get hands-on experience building data pipeline components on Google Cloud using Qwiklabs.
Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on Google Cloud
Processing streaming data is becoming increasingly popular as streaming enables businesses to get real-time metrics on business operations. This course covers how to build streaming data pipelines on Google Cloud. Pub/Sub is described for handling incoming streaming data. The course also covers how to apply aggregations and transformations to streaming data using Dataflow, and how to store processed records to BigQuery or Cloud Bigtable for analysis. Learners will get hands-on experience building streaming data pipeline components on Google Cloud using QwikLabs.
