HM
May 11, 2020
It was a good decision to do this course as i learn and practiced lot in GCP. Thank you the team for amazing support guidance and instructions. Course content and material was appreciated. Thanks.
MB
May 15, 2020
Very good ML course to introduce students with Google Cloud machine learning capabilities. Maybe there should be a lab for AutoML (after video lessons), as it exists on Qwiklab platform.
By arka c•
Jan 19, 2020
the kuberflow lab assignment had technical issues. After submiting the concern did not get any fruitful resolution.
By Ivan A•
Mar 2, 2020
This course is good as an overview. Labs, compared to other courses on this series are lower quality and some are plain broken. It looks like this course is a number of assorted course snippets (from other, older courses) put together into this course.
By Miguel F B d M A•
Jan 30, 2020
One of the lab's was broken. It eventually got fixed but it took nearly 2 weeks.
By Iman R•
May 25, 2020
In my opinion this course is very general. It's good for those who want to know what feature google cloud platform offer for machine learning development. The lab was interesting, that we use real world data, but I think it's still lack of in deep explanation. Well, yeah because in this course is more focus for the data engineer not for data scientist or analytic. So 5/5 in my opinion
By Serhan A•
May 30, 2020
I found the course very helpful for a Data Scientist/Data Engineer to get familiar with the Google Cloud services for Data Analysis and Machine Learning. After this course, I am comfortable at least using AI Notebooks combined with BigQuery. I think I’ll choose Kubeflow as a Service instead of creating a Kubernetes cluster then install Kubeflow. That part and relevant Lab was confusing for me, though this is nothing to do with Google Instructors or Qwiklabs. Basically, Kubeflow, Kubernetes are complex for me still. I recommend the course, take time for the labs.
By Artem L•
Apr 14, 2020
This course In a very condensed manner teaches about Kubeflow (a Kubernetes based platform for portable and scalable Machine Learning), BigQuery Machine Learning (BQML, a machine learning framework integrated directly into BigQuery data analytics service), AutoML (code-free ML to build advanced ML models on Google infrastructure) and some other remarkable GCP tools/services! The course is amazing and I am surprised that it is not included in the Google ML specializations.
By Carl T•
Jun 12, 2020
Really great course with in depth explanations of all important GCP features. It helped me a lot.
Personnally I would prefere not to have pseudo deadlines and a separation of courses into week1/week2 as I did the courses whenever I had time and the separation was slightly distractring. Only a minor point though.
By Eathiraj L•
Jul 19, 2020
The course was so deep and well organised for easy understanding and also the labs were good too.One thing which was missing is that ,"Solution videos for labs which would be useful for verification".
Thank you for extending my attempts to clear the labs which are difficult sometimes
By Raghava M•
May 30, 2020
This suite of courses helped me to get a complete understanding on the delivery of cloud platform in solving distributed computing models. It also gave me complete insight as to how technology liberates the humanity from perennial problems.
By Gustavo V•
Sep 7, 2020
An introductory course with good examples of how to use different google tools to develop and deploy machine learning models, very well tough and perfect for a high level understanding of the GCP AI platforms.
By Humberto R•
May 17, 2020
Without a doubt the best course, I have learned a lot not only from GCP but from many aspects of cloud computing and the skills necessary for a data engineer. Thank you very much for the opportunity.
By Milos B•
May 16, 2020
By MOUAFEK A•
Oct 24, 2020
This course helped me to do smart analytics, and in my current job I was able to apply Machine Learning easily on GCP, and I helped my team to the AI platform like experts.
By Mahdiazhari A•
May 12, 2020
Content was fun and exciting but some exercises/graded labs inside this course are very unclear with the instructions and also took a long time to finish (model training).
By Venkateswar N R•
Mar 1, 2021
Amazing to be part of this great learning Journey!! I am learning concepts and strong fundamentals to build a good foundation.
By Antony J•
Nov 2, 2020
Excellent course. Gets pretty advanced with developing ML pipelines with Kubernetes Engine, but otherwise very accessible.
By Basma A•
Sep 10, 2020
Great Big Picture about ML options on GCP, with good highlighting to main advantages and differences for each option.
By Cheikh B•
Jun 15, 2020
Always exciting to do machine learning with big query I learned a lot in this course which I highly recommend
By Mus A A•
Apr 18, 2020
Smart Analytics, Machine Learning, and AI on GCP is not easy to create data with kubernetes in Biq Query.
By Leonardo E•
May 24, 2020
really nice training. take your time doing the labs, examining the queries in all detail.
By Jude A•
Feb 3, 2022
Great insight about using machine learning on Google cloud platform. I am impressed
By Sameer S•
Mar 8, 2021
Good structure and overview of things which can be accomplished in GCP Analytics
By Ivan E K•
Apr 12, 2020
Excellent, the instructors are so kind, the quicklabs labs are so great - thanks
By Paweł K•
Feb 1, 2020
I recommend this course everybody, who want to get some knowledge about BQML.
By Fernando E L M•
Dec 3, 2020
Great course to have a complete overview of the GCP platform and components.