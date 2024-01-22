Any business professional or team in an organization interested in learning about artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Google Cloud technology.
Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence
This course is part of Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Explore key artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts.
Describe ways machine learning can create value for businesses.
Examine Google Cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning products and services.
January 2024
2 quizzes
Course
There are 4 modules in this course
In this introduction, you'll explore the course goals and preview each section.
1 video
Artificial intelligence and machine learning can provide many benefits to a business, but it’s important to understand the fundamentals before starting any AI or ML initiative. In this section of the course, you'll explore many of those fundamental concepts.
6 videos1 quiz
In this section of the course, you'll explore four options to build ML models with Google Cloud: BigQuery ML, pre-trained APIs, AutoML, and custom training.
8 videos1 quiz
The course closes with a summary of the key points covered in each section and next steps to continue learning.
1 video
