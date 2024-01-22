Google Cloud
Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence
Google Cloud

Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence

This course is part of Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Google Cloud Training

Instructor: Google Cloud Training

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(23 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore key artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts.

  • Describe ways machine learning can create value for businesses.

  • Examine Google Cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning products and services.

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

2 quizzes

This course is part of the Google Cloud Digital Leader Training Professional Certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

In this introduction, you'll explore the course goals and preview each section.

What's included

1 video

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can provide many benefits to a business, but it’s important to understand the fundamentals before starting any AI or ML initiative. In this section of the course, you'll explore many of those fundamental concepts.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

In this section of the course, you'll explore four options to build ML models with Google Cloud: BigQuery ML, pre-trained APIs, AutoML, and custom training.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz

The course closes with a summary of the key points covered in each section and next steps to continue learning.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Frequently asked questions

