Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Transformation Using AI/ML with Google Cloud Specialization
What you will learn

  • Assess the feasibility of your own ML use case and its ability to meaningfully impact your business.

  • Identify the requirements to build, train, and evaluate an ML model.

  • Define data characteristics and biases that affect the quality of ML models.

  • Recognize key considerations for managing ML projects.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

17 minutes to complete

Module 1: Introduction

17 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Identifying business value for using ML

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Defining ML as a practice

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 4: Building and evaluating ML models

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 5: Using ML responsibly and ethically

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 6: Discovering ML use cases in day-to-day business

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 7: Managing ML projects successfully

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)
8 minutes to complete

Module 8: Summary

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)

