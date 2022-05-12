About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
AI Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o prior experience in machine learning or programming required.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Project Management
  • Machine Learning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Identifying Opportunities for Machine Learning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Organizing ML Projects

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Considerations

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

ML System Design & Technology Selection

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

