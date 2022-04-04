Chevron Left
Managing Machine Learning Projects by Duke University

4.5
stars
29 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

This second course of the AI Product Management Specialization by Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering focuses on the practical aspects of managing machine learning projects. The course walks through the keys steps of a ML project from how to identify good opportunities for ML through data collection, model building, deployment, and monitoring and maintenance of production systems. Participants will learn about the data science process and how to apply the process to organize ML efforts, as well as the key considerations and decisions in designing ML systems. At the conclusion of this course, you should be able to: 1) Identify opportunities to apply ML to solve problems for users 2) Apply the data science process to organize ML projects 3) Evaluate the key technology decisions to make in ML system design 4) Lead ML projects from ideation through production using best practices...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Managing Machine Learning Projects

By ELIOT G J

Apr 4, 2022

Considering that it is a field that continues to develop even if over 80% of machine learning projects fail, I think that the course I learned here is a field that should continue to be taught as a liberal arts for the future of me, my family, and my country. Thanks for making such a wonderfully balanced system.

By Sandra S

Mar 31, 2022

worth your time if you are a product manager, product owner or project manager that is interested in implementing ML

By Lisa A D

May 13, 2022

Excellent course! And the professor is a SME in the ML field. Looking forward to the next course.

By Ali A

Mar 26, 2022

Very insightful

By 王亦凡

Nov 15, 2021

Great!

By Saanvi J

Jan 13, 2022

Really nice and detailed course, however, no one is reviewing my work/assignment and my subscription is going to end!

