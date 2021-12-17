In this first course of the AI Product Management Specialization offered by Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering, you will build a foundational understanding of what machine learning is, how it works and when and why it is applied. To successfully manage an AI team or product and work collaboratively with data scientists, software engineers, and customers you need to understand the basics of machine learning technology. This course provides a non-coding introduction to machine learning, with focus on the process of developing models, ML model evaluation and interpretation, and the intuition behind common ML and deep learning algorithms. The course will conclude with a hands-on project in which you will have a chance to train and optimize a machine learning model on a simple real-world problem.
This course is part of the AI Product Management Specialization
No prior knowledge of machine learning or programming experience required
- Data Science
- Artificial Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Predictive Analytics
- Modeling
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Machine Learning
In this module we will be introduced to what machine learning is and does. We will build the necessary vocabulary for working with data and models and develop an understanding of the different types of machine learning. We will conclude with a critical discussion of what machine learning can do well and cannot (or should not) do.
The Modeling Process
In this module we will discuss the key steps in the process of building machine learning models. We will learn about the sources of model complexity and how complexity impacts a model's performance. We will wrap up with a discussion of strategies for comparing different models to select the optimal model for production.
Evaluating & Interpreting Models
In this module we will learn how to define appropriate outcome and output metrics for AI projects. We will then discuss key metrics for evaluating regression and classification models and how to select one for use. We will wrap up with a discussion of common sources of error in machine learning projects and how to troubleshoot poor performance.
Linear Models
In this module we will explore the use of linear models for regression and classification. We will begin with introducing linear regression and continue with a discussion on how to make linear regression work better through regularization. We will then switch to classification and introduce the logistic regression model for both binary and multi-class classification problems.
Great course. Clear, informative, and cited numerous real-world examples to help learners grasp seemingly abstract concepts.
Very good courses that clearly and precisely covered the foundation concepts for machine leaning!
A very good introduction to ML Jon Reifschneider explains very well the topics with real-world experience -based on this professional experience.
A very clear introduction to the 'types' of Artificial Intelligence and other necessary concepts required in dealing with AI.
About the AI Product Management Specialization
Organizations in every industry are accelerating their use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to create innovative new products and systems. This requires professionals across a range of functions, not just strictly within the data science and data engineering teams, to understand when and how AI can be applied, to speak the language of data and analytics, and to be capable of working in cross-functional teams on machine learning projects.
