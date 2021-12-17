About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
AI Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o prior knowledge of machine learning or programming experience required

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Modeling
Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is Machine Learning

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Modeling Process

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Evaluating & Interpreting Models

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Linear Models

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

