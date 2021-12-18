WM
Jan 9, 2022
A very good introduction to ML Jon Reifschneider explains very well the topics with real-world experience\n\n-based on this professional experience.
SV
Nov 29, 2021
Really a good introduction to Machine Learning, it helps you to boost your interest on the field and create a product from zero!
By Jun W T•
Dec 18, 2021
A very clear introduction to the 'types' of Artificial Intelligence and other necessary concepts required in dealing with AI.
By Wolf Z•
May 9, 2022
It is a good introduction into machine learning concepts that finds the right balance between required depth and and time efficient knowledge transfer.
As the title indicates, it is a good introduction on management level and is not suited to train data scientists.
A negative point: The instructor speaks incredibly slow and is rather unenthusiastic. However putting the speed on 1.5-2 times fixes this.
By Justine R•
Mar 17, 2022
I love the way the course is structured. Jon Reifschneider allows you to view and download the slides before diving into the videos. He explains the content thoroughly and supports his explainations with charts and diagrams which I personally find very helpful. I'm so glad I took the time to complete this course.
By Wilberto M•
Jan 10, 2022
A very good introduction to ML Jon Reifschneider explains very well the topics with real-world experience
-based on this professional experience.
By Sofía P V•
Nov 30, 2021
Really a good introduction to Machine Learning, it helps you to boost your interest on the field and create a product from zero!
By John P•
Apr 25, 2022
Great course. Clear, informative, and cited numerous real-world examples to help learners grasp seemingly abstract concepts.
By Nancy•
Jan 18, 2022
Very good courses that clearly and precisely covered the foundation concepts for machine leaning!
By Pankaj•
Mar 3, 2022
Great content, Knowledgeable Instructor, well explained.
Course has been helpful , Thanks!
By B S P•
Mar 7, 2022
Very practical to apply
By Ali A•
Mar 26, 2022
Very useful, indeed.
By Gaytri B•
Jan 24, 2022
Good KT
By Andrei K•
Mar 16, 2022
The training provides a good overview of ML concepts. At the same time pre-project data quality review and initial data analysis could have a more extensive coverage from my point of view
By Ramanan K•
Feb 21, 2022
A lot of good content, but not a great presentation/organization making it hard to be engaging. Especially for working professionals, the presenter's energy level does not motivate them to keep going. You are better off doing a proper AI/ML course instead.
By Amr•
Jan 28, 2022
the instructor is reading from a slide,it is not a well prepared course