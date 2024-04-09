Generative AI is transforming how businesses operate. According to a McKinsey survey, over 78% of organizations are implementing AI, making its impact undeniable. Netflix’s AI-driven recommendations feature is one such example. With companies leaning to develop AI-powered products, the AI product manager role is becoming increasingly critical.
Product Management: Building AI-Powered Products
Explain the roles of an AI product manager and the required skills to manage a product lifecycle, and explore their daily routine.
Conduct a skills analysis, examine AI opportunities and challenges, and use AI tools in product development and market reach expansion.
Describe the AI value proposition, methods for communicating with stakeholders, the AI process, stages of AI product development, and the ROI of AI.
Discuss AI integration into the product management lifecycle, AI’s impact and use cases, and strategies for commercializing AI products.
There are 3 modules in this course
This module explains the AI product manager’s role in managing the product lifecycle by leveraging AI technologies. You will learn about the AI process, the ROI that AI brings to a project, and how a product manager balances traditional product management skills with AI-specific knowledge. You will learn how a product manager builds the AI “Dream Team” and communicates AI to stakeholders. In addition, you will look at the challenges faced by a product manager and the reasons for the failure of AI product development projects.
11 videos3 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt9 plugins
In this module, you will learn about the stages of AI product development and the key activities in each stage. You will also learn about the seven phases of the product management lifecycle. In addition, you will get to know about AI’s impact across industries and some AI use cases where AI was used to achieve product goals and objectives. You will also learn about commercialization activities for an AI product and the current trends and future insights in AI.
8 videos2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt7 plugins
In this module, you will complete a final project where you will review a product concept document proposing the development of an AI-driven system that will monitor and improve traffic flow in a large city and provide a return on investment (ROI). In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of developing and delivering a product.
2 readings1 assignment2 plugins
