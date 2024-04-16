IBM
Generative AI for Product Managers Specialization
IBM

Generative AI for Product Managers Specialization

Elevate your Product Manager career with Gen AI. Build in-demand hands-on generative AI skills to boost your Product Manager career in under 2 months. No experience needed to get started

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Daniel C. Yeomans
Skill-Up EdTech Team
Rav Ahuja

Instructors: Daniel C. Yeomans

4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply your skills to identify real-world generative AI uses and popular generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts

  • Employ generative AI tools and techniques for product management tasks, such as creating product concepts, roadmaps, and marketing collaterals

  • Demonstrate the skills, tools and techniques required to boost your product manager career using generative AI

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

4 course series

Generative AI: Introduction and Applications

Course 16 hours4.6 (433 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe generative AI and distinguish it from discriminative AI.

  • Describe the capabilities of generative AI and its use cases in the real world.

  • Identify the applications of generative AI in different sectors and industries.

  • Explore common generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: ChatGPT
Category: Large Language Models (LLM)
Category: Natural Language Generation
Category: Generative AI

Generative AI: Prompt Engineering Basics

Course 27 hours4.8 (278 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept and relevance of prompt engineering in generative AI models.

  • Apply best practices for creating prompts and explore examples of impactful prompts.

  • Practice common prompt engineering techniques and approaches for writing effective prompts.

  • Explore commonly used tools for prompt engineering to aid with prompt engineering.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Prompt Engineering
Category: ChatGPT
Category: prompt patterns
Category: Generative AI

Product Management: Building AI-Powered Products

Course 37 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the roles of an AI product manager and the required skills to manage a product lifecycle, and explore their daily routine.

  • Conduct a skills analysis, examine AI opportunities and challenges, and use AI tools in product development and market reach expansion.

  • Describe the AI value proposition, methods for communicating with stakeholders, the AI process, stages of AI product development, and the ROI of AI.

  • Discuss AI integration into the product management lifecycle, AI’s impact and use cases, and strategies for commercializing AI products.

Skills you'll gain

Category: AI Skill Analysis
Category: AI Product Manager

Generative AI: Supercharge Your Product Management Career

Course 410 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamental concepts and benefits of using Generative AI in product management

  • Demonstrate proficiency in using different generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and DALL-E, for product management

  • Analyze the ethical considerations when using generative AI to conceive, plan, and launch products

  • Apply generative AI techniques to improve performance across the product lifecycle

Skills you'll gain

Category: Idea generation
Category: Product Manager
Category: Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI)
Category: Product Management lifecycle
Category: Product Lifecycle

Instructors

Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses31,184 learners

Offered by

IBM
SkillUp EdTech

