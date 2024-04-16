Be it task automation or user experience personalization, generative AI is revolutionizing how we design and develop products. This specialization will help Product Managers, new and experienced, to become well-versed with generative AI and gain insights on how to leverage this technology to their advantage.
The specialization begins with how to distinguish generative AI from discriminative AI. You’ll delve into real-world generative AI use cases and explore popular generative AI models and tools for text, code, image, audio, and video generation.
Next, you will master generative AI prompts engineering concepts for real-world business uses. Learn about prompt techniques like zero-shot and few-shot, various prompt engineering approaches, and tools including IBM Watsonx and Spellbook.Explore specific generative AI techniques and processes that product managers can use to deliver better products in shorter timeframes. Gain hands-on experience through labs and a final project with generative platforms, tools, and generative AI techniques. You will also apply product management techniques.
Learn how you can harness the power of generative AI to improve your ability to launch and deliver products that delight. You will also review successful AI product development case studies. You’ll also explore ethical concerns, necessary for gaining confidence from leadership for your work. Enroll now and gain skills that show you’re ready to harness the power of generative AI.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply them to real-world scenarios.
You will also work on AI projects to:
Generate text, Images, and code using Generative AI
Apply prompt engineering techniques and best practices
Use generative AI models to create a prediction model for used car sale price
You will also combine the Product Management and AI concepts to build a product using generative AI.