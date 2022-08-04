Profile

Daniel C. Yeomans

Project Management Subject Matter Expert

Bio

Passionate about sharing knowledge with others in a way that enhances both their career and lives. An accomplished corporate trainer, University professor, and course developer with a desire to allow students to turn great ideas into reality through the attainment of key management skills and competencies. Holder of multiple certifications in project management, agile, scrum, and quality. Over 45 years of experience in the Information Technology and educational fields. Currently primary project management lead for Northwest University’s Master in Business Administration (MBA) program.

Courses

Project Management Foundations, Initiation, and Planning

Project Management Communication, Stakeholders & Leadership

Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

