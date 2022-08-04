Skill Up Ed Tech
Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management
Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructor: Daniel C. Yeomans

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe different project lifecycles

  • Demonstrate information sharing techniques to improve communication effectiveness with team members and external stakeholders

  • Perform an end-to-end risk analysis

  • Create response risk strategies 

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1, where we will introduce you to the major topics in the project management lifecycle. In this module, you will learn about available certification opportunities, explore the significance of the project management lifecycle, and discuss the common lifecycles used. You will also learn about the importance and components of various documents and processes project managers use and the responsibilities in each phase of the project lifecycle.

Welcome to Module 2 Information Sharing: Communications, where we will cover various topics to help you understand the importance of effective communication in project management. In this module, you will learn about various technology factors that can impact effective communications and the different communication methods project managers use. You will learn a three-step approach to managing communications and various communication management planning techniques and activities essential to project success. You will also learn the importance of active listening, effective conflict management, and communication monitoring responsibilities.

Welcome to Module 3, where we dive into the information sharing: stakeholder management process. This module provides an in-depth understanding of stakeholder management and the importance of managing stakeholders throughout the project. In this module, you will explore the purpose of creating a stakeholder register and stakeholder engagement plan. You will look at project managers' tools and steps to identify stakeholders and gain their commitment and support. You will learn the importance of managing stakeholders throughout the project and why stakeholder commitment levels may become reduced, and the benefits of setting ground rules and norms. A team charter is also an essential aspect of stakeholder management, and we will discuss its contents and significance in this module.

Welcome to Module 4, where we focus on project risk management, covering the need for effective risk management and the roles and responsibilities involved. In this module, you will discover how to define risk and uncertainty in projects, including how to differentiate between opportunities and threats. You will learn how to model risk metalanguage to document risks, distinguish between cause, event, and impact, the importance of SWOT analysis, and risk management plans. You will also learn about challenges in implementing a risk program, qualitative risk analysis, and risk exposure and score concepts.

Welcome to Module 5, which focuses on risk response planning and management. In this course, you will learn various types of responses to threats and opportunities, as well as the importance of identifying risk triggers, developing a solid risk report, and using common risk management tools. You will also learn the value of using a risk matrix to share risks with stakeholders, implementing timely risk responses, conducting risk audits, and how to ensure timely risk reassessments and critical success factors to keep in mind during the process.

In this module, you will complete a final exam that tests your knowledge of the course’s content. The exam will include questions on topics including but not limited to project lifecycles, communication effectiveness with internal and external stakeholders, and risk management concepts. You will also have the opportunity to demonstrate your skills in project management, information sharing, and risk management through a peer-graded final project.

