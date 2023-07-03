SkillUp EdTech
Modern Project Management Certificate Specialization
Modern Project Management Certificate Specialization

Start your new career as a project manager. Dive into project management’s in-demand skills with practical, hands-on exercises to get you job-ready fast. No prior experience necessary

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Daniel C. Yeomans
Skill-Up EdTech Team
Kasie Kyle

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(30 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date concepts, tools, principles, and language project managers use every day

  • Learn how to manage projects, including addressing difficult client situations and how activities shift throughout the project management lifecycle

  • Navigate communications, conversations, and leadership situations in a more effective way to better guide projects

  • Work on practical projects to build a portfolio that showcases your proficiency to employers while preparing for the CAPM certification exam

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from SkillUp EdTech
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Specialization - 4 course series

Project Management Foundations, Initiation, and Planning

Course 120 hours4.7 (160 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models

  • Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success

  • Create planning documents and others that help you scope a project, plan project schedules, and create accurate budgets

  • Apply processes and tools that drive project initiation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Project Planning
Category: Project initiation

Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

Course 216 hours4.6 (77 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe different project lifecycles including waterfall and adaptive lifecycles.

  • Demonstrate information sharing techniques to improve communication effectiveness with team members and external stakeholders.

  • Perform an end-to-end risk analysis including SWOT analysis, risk register, and risk matrix.

  • Create executable risk response strategies to avoid or mitigate threats and exploit or enhance opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Systems Development Life Cycle
Category: Information sharing

Project Management Communication, Stakeholders & Leadership

Course 319 hours4.6 (60 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Discuss ways to foster a healthy environment for team members and explain the effects of empowering team members.

  • Demonstrate better project communications by applying different communication skills and mediums.

  • Apply leadership skills to get positive project outcomes, build trusting teams, and establish strong stakeholder relationships.

  • Demonstrate increased stakeholder engagement by applying the knowledge and skills to acquire resources and keep stakeholders involved in the project.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Stakeholder Management

Practice Exam for CAPM Certification

Course 45 hours4.6 (32 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Prepare for the CAPM certification by taking a simulated exam consisting of 150 questions

  • Learn effective strategies and techniques to optimize your exam results, such as time management, question prioritization, and leveraging strengths

  • Understand the CAPM exam format, duration, topics, and objectives, enabling you to focus on the topics that matter most

  • Receive guidance on locating course resources to refresh your learning on specific exam topics

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Business Analysis
Category: agile
Category: PMI-CAPM

Instructors

Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses31,184 learners

Offered by

SkillUp EdTech

