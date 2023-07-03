Embark on an exciting journey into the thriving realm of project management and prepare for a promising career ahead. In this program, you'll gain invaluable skills, knowledge, and a robust portfolio that will give you a competitive edge in the job market as an entry-level project manager. No prior experience or expertise required.
Working collaboratively across teams, project managers deftly manage risks, establish effective communication channels with stakeholders, and provide guidance to team members. In our rapidly evolving and dynamic world, the demand for skilled project managers who can navigate these complexities and ensure project success has never been greater.
Throughout this program, you'll learn not only the methodology and language of project management, you'll master the essential processes and tools necessary to set up projects for success.
By the program's conclusion, you'll possess a diverse portfolio of projects that showcases your proficiency. Your portfolio will include project timelines, roles and responsibility matrices, stakeholder management tools, and communication plans.
Furthermore, our program is designed to prepare you for the attainment of esteemed project management certifications, such as the prestigious CAPM certification from PMI. With our comprehensive curriculum and expert guidance, you'll be well-prepared to take that next important step in your career journey.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply it to real-world scenarios. From building a timeline, tracking issues, or setting up a communications plan, we’ll provide realistic scenarios you might encounter as a project manager. Compiling these tools together will provide you with a portfolio showcasing your experience to help you shine for potential employers.
The final course in this program is a capstone course that was developed based on the CAPM exam. It will test your learnings about project management and help prepare you for taking the official CAPM exam down the road.