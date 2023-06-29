Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management by Skill Up Ed Tech
About the Course
Every project comes with risk. If risk occurs the project team operates in a reactive mode potentially moving towards project failure. As a project manager, you will need to be vigilant and constantly evaluate and mitigate potential risks. In this course, you will learn the compelling art of risk management throughout the project lifecycle while using information sharing techniques to keep all stakeholders informed and aligned.
This course introduces you to different phases in the project lifecycle, and explains the difference in the phases based on the selected project methodology. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to explore best practices for information sharing with project teams and external stakeholders while equipping yourself with effective information sharing techniques.
The course delves into the risk management lifecycle, from planning and identifying risks through to evaluation. You will also learn different strategies to respond to risks. You will learn about various tools, such as risk reports, risk registers, and the risk matrix, and the opportunity to apply your skills to create these artifacts for given project scenarios....