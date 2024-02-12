IBM
IBM Project Manager Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM Project Manager Professional Certificate

Prepare for a career as a Project Manager. Develop in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in as little as 2 months. No prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

John Rofrano
IBM Skills Network Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: John Rofrano

Top Instructor

6,081 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(443 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date concepts, tools, principles, and language project managers use in their daily roles.

  • Track and manage projects, including addressing difficult client situations and how activities shift throughout the project management lifecycle.

  • Incorporate Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement leading to early deliveries and customer value.

  • Apply your skills to projects and build a portfolio that showcases your proficiency to employers while preparing for the CAPM certification exam.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Introduction to Project Management

Course 19 hours4.8 (692 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain project management, its benefits, and the role it plays in projects

  • Describe who project managers work with, different project management methodologies, and recent trends in project management

  • Summarize the typical responsibilities of a project manager and the skill sets needed to fulfill those responsibilities

  • Compare and contrast different industries, paths, and possible career progressions available to project management professionals

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Stakeholder Management

Project Management Foundations, Initiation, and Planning

Course 220 hours4.7 (157 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models

  • Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success

  • Create planning documents and others that help you scope a project, plan project schedules, and create accurate budgets

  • Apply processes and tools that drive project initiation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Systems Development Life Cycle
Category: Information sharing

Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

Course 316 hours4.6 (75 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe different project lifecycles including waterfall and adaptive lifecycles.

  • Demonstrate information sharing techniques to improve communication effectiveness with team members and external stakeholders.

  • Perform an end-to-end risk analysis including SWOT analysis, risk register, and risk matrix.

  • Create executable risk response strategies to avoid or mitigate threats and exploit or enhance opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Business Analysis
Category: agile
Category: PMI-CAPM

Project Management Communication, Stakeholders & Leadership

Course 419 hours4.6 (59 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Discuss ways to foster a healthy environment for team members and explain the effects of empowering team members.

  • Demonstrate better project communications by applying different communication skills and mediums.

  • Apply leadership skills to get positive project outcomes, build trusting teams, and establish strong stakeholder relationships.

  • Demonstrate increased stakeholder engagement by applying the knowledge and skills to acquire resources and keep stakeholders involved in the project.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Project Planning
Category: Project initiation

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

Course 59 hours4.9 (1,677 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.

  • Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.

  • Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.

  • Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Question Answering
Category: job interviews
Category: project manager
Category: Resume
Category: Job Search Strategies

Project Management Capstone

Course 618 hours5.0 (36 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate end-to-end project knowledge of Project Manager capabilities

  • Manage scope, resources, and kick off a project as a project manager

  • Plan a project using adaptive methodologies such as Scrum and Sprints

  • Create predictive method artefacts such as a work breakdown structure, network diagram, quality and communications plans, and a risk register

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Agile Management
Category: Leadership
Category: Scrum (Software Development)

Practice Exam for CAPM Certification

Course 75 hours4.5 (31 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Prepare for the CAPM certification by taking a simulated exam consisting of 150 questions

  • Learn effective strategies and techniques to optimize your exam results, such as time management, question prioritization, and leveraging strengths

  • Understand the CAPM exam format, duration, topics, and objectives, enabling you to focus on the topics that matter most

  • Receive guidance on locating course resources to refresh your learning on specific exam topics

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Scrum Master
Category: Career Development
Category: Project Planning
Category: Agile PM

Project Management Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep

Course 813 hours4.9 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain the role of a project manager, career opportunities, the roles, titles, responsibilities and the required skills and competencies

  • Create a resume, portfolio, and cover letter based on the job requirements and apply tips and best practices to prepare for a job interview

  • Describe various interview question types, including  industry, skills and experience, and behavioral, and how to respond to them effectively

  • Discuss post-interview actions required to position yourself for success and apply tips to help during salary negotiation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Kanban
Category: Zenhub
Category: Scrum Methodology
Category: Agile Software Development
Category: Sprint Planning

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Daniel C. Yeomans
SkillUp EdTech
16 Courses30,799 learners
Skill-Up EdTech Team
SkillUp EdTech
45 Courses42,430 learners

Offered by

IBM
SkillUp EdTech

