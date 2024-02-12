Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of project management. In this program, you’ll develop the skills, knowledge, and portfolio to have a competitive edge in the job market as an entry-level project manager in as little as 3 months. No prior knowledge or experience required.
Project Managers are the backbone of any organization. They plan, track, and manage projects to successful completion, work cross-functionally to guide team members, manage risks, and create a strong channel of communication amongst stakeholders. The demand for project managers who can lead a project to a successful completion has never been greater in our ever-changing, fast-paced world.
You’ll learn in-demand skills used by professional project managers including the processes and tools needed to set up a project for success, gain a comprehensive understanding of project management concepts, and learn project management methodologies including Agile.
By the end of this program, you’ll have a portfolio of projects to demonstrate your proficiency, including developing project timelines, roles and responsibility matrices, stakeholder management tools, and communications plans. You’ll also unlock exclusive access to career support resources and a Professional Certificate from IBM to help you in your job search.
In addition, this program is designed to help you prepare for attaining project management certifications such as the CAPM certification from PMI.
Applied Learning Project
This Professional Certificate has a strong emphasis on applied learning and includes a series of hands-on activities. In these exercises, you’ll take the theory and skills you’ve gained and apply it to real-world scenarios. From building a timeline, tracking issues, or setting up a communications plan, we’ll provide realistic scenarios you might encounter as a project manager.
Towards the end of the program are two final courses designed to bring everything together to test your practical skills in project management. A capstone course will test your practical skills and help you build a portfolio of skills and projects you can share in future interviews. In addition, the final course in the Professional Certificate is an exam that was designed to help prepare you for the CAPM certification exam.