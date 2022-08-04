Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of IT project management. In this program, you’ll develop the skills and tools to have a competitive edge in the job market as an entry-level IT project manager in less than 3 months. No prior knowledge or experience is required.
IT project managers track projects, manage risks, and work cross-functionally to support an organization’s IT infrastructure and software development. IT project managers often act as a liaison between the business and technical functions to drive high-impact projects to a successful completion.
You’ll learn in-demand skills used by professional IT project managers including planning and managing projects, effective communication and leadership methods, agile methodologies, and gain a deep understanding of the concepts, tools, and language of project management. Alongside these crucial skills, you’ll receive foundational technical training in hardware, operating systems, software, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. In addition, you will be trained in software engineering fundamentals, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), software development tools, technologies, and stacks to set you up for success as an IT project manager.
Upon completing the full program, you’ll gain access to career support resources to help you in your job search and you’ll earn a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your proficiency to potential employers.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the IT Project Management Professional Certificate, we take the theory behind project management and apply it to real-world scenarios. This program consists of ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and real-world projects designed to hone your skills.
In each course, there will be exercises to practice what you have learned. From building a timeline, tracking issues, or setting up a communications plan, we’ll provide realistic scenarios you might encounter in your future work as an IT project manager. The last course in the series is the Capstone course, designed for learners who have completed all the courses in the program. It gives the learner a chance to demonstrate their end-to-end knowledge of project management.
By completing the program and the capstone, learners will be well-prepared to show off their skills in interviews and get job-ready as an entry-level IT project manager.