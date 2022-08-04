IBM
IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate

Prepare for career as an IT project manager. Develop in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job ready in less than 3 months. No prior experience required

John Rofrano
Rav Ahuja
Bethany Hudnutt

Instructors: John Rofrano

Top Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date practical skills and tools IT project managers use in their daily roles

  • Learn Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement leading to early deliveries and high customer value

  • Track and manage projects, including addressing difficult client situations and how activities shift throughout the project management lifecycle

  • Apply your new skills to real-world projects and hands-on labs

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Information Technology
  • Category: Scrum Master
  • Category: Communication
  • Category: Risk Management
  • Category: Leadership
  • Category: agile
  • Category: Project Management

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

English

English
Subtitles: English

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Introduction to Project Management

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain project management, its benefits, and the role it plays in projects

  • Describe who project managers work with, different project management methodologies, and recent trends in project management

  • Summarize the typical responsibilities of a project manager and the skill sets needed to fulfill those responsibilities

  • Compare and contrast different industries, paths, and possible career progressions available to project management professionals

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Planning
Category: Career Development
Category: Scrum Master
Category: Agile PM
Category: Project Management

Project Management Foundations, Initiation, and Planning

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

  • Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models

  • Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success

  • Create planning documents and others that help you scope a project, plan project schedules, and create accurate budgets

  • Apply processes and tools that drive project initiation

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Project Planning
Category: Project initiation

Project Lifecycle, Information Sharing, and Risk Management

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe different project lifecycles

  • Demonstrate information sharing techniques to improve communication effectiveness with team members and external stakeholders

  • Perform an end-to-end risk analysis

  • Create response risk strategies 

Project Management Communication, Stakeholders & Leadership

Course 46 hours

What you'll learn

  • Discuss ways to foster a healthy environment for team members and explain the effects of empowering team members.

  • Demonstrate better project communications by applying different communication skills and mediums.

  • Apply leadership skills for positive project outcomes.

  • Demonstrate increased stakeholder engagement by applying the knowledge and skills to acquire resources and keep stakeholders involved in the project.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Communication
Category: Leadership
Category: Stakeholder Management

Information Technology (IT) Fundamentals for Everyone

Course 5

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Information Technology

Introduction to Software Engineering

Course 614 hours4.7 (148 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe software engineering, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and software development tools, technologies and stacks.

  • List different types of programming languages and create basic programming constructs such as loops and conditions using Python. 

  • Outline approaches to application architecture and design, patterns, and deployment architectures. 

  • Summarize the skills required in software engineering and describe the career options it provides.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Basic programming concepts
Category: Careers in software engineering
Category: Programming languages and frameworks
Category: The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
Category: Software Architecture

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

Course 79 hours4.9 (996 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Adopt the 5 practices of Agile, a subset of DevOps: small batches, minimum viable product, pair programming, behavior- and test-driven development.

  • Write good user stories, estimate and assign story points and track stories using a kanban board. Incorporate Scrum artifacts, events, and benefits.

  • Create and refine a product backlog using the sprint planning process. Produce potentially shippable product increments with every iteration.

  • Create burndown charts to forecast the ability to meet a sprint goal. Use metrics to enhance performance, productivity, and client satisfaction.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Agile Software Development
Category: Scrum Methodology
Category: Zenhub
Category: Kanban
Category: Sprint Planning

Scrum Master Essentials

Course 8

What you'll learn

  • Describe scrum basics, including the product backlog, user stories, and the end-to-end scrum process

  • Illustrate effective facilitation and coaching techniques essential to navigate the everyday challenges of sprint planning and an active sprint

  • Summarize the role of a Scrum Master as a servant leader

  • Identify and navigate change changes to ensure the overall goals of the scrum are satisfied

Skills you'll gain

Category: Project Management
Category: Agile Management
Category: Scrum (Software Development)

Project Management Capstone

Course 90 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Manage scope, resources, and kick off a project as a project manager

  • Plan a project using tools such as a Kanban board and Gantt chart

  • Execute a project by moving items from backlog through process

  • Close a project after launching and develop a postmortem

Skills you'll gain

Category: Agile Management
Category: Risk Management
Category: Scrum (Software Development)
Category: Leadership
Category: Project Management

Instructors

Rav Ahuja
IBM
37 Courses1,594,047 learners
Bethany Hudnutt
IBM
2 Courses15,431 learners
Kasie Kyle
IBM
2 Courses160 learners

Offered by

IBM
Skill Up Ed Tech
