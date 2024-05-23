Coursera Instructor Network
Project Risk Management
Project Risk Management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Igor Arkhipov

Instructor: Igor Arkhipov

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define and explain the concepts of project risk management.

  • Apply risk identification and analysis techniques.

  • Develop and implement risk mitigation strategies.

Assessments

1 assignment

This course provides a comprehensive analysis of project risk management. It begins with foundational concepts and frameworks, progressing to specific steps of risk management, and real-world templates, skills and competencies. The course is designed to equip learners with the knowledge and skills to manage project risks effectively and ensure business success.

15 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

11 Courses17,549 learners

